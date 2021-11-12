Are Boosters A Distraction?

“A completed vaccine roll-out of two shots is our most important target, and we need to focus on getting people there before we put a concerted effort into providing booster shots,” says co-leader Professor Sue Crengle

Booster shots are a third dose designed to restore waning levels of immunity in those already vaccinated. Boosters are recommended at least six months after the second shot of vaccine. Those immunised early in the outbreak were are likely to have lower levels of protection than they had mid-year.

“We absolutely agree that front-line workers and those with long term conditions should receive a booster speedily, but for the rest of the community it would make sense to put their booster shots on a slower track.

“If the government can come up with a way of dispensing boosters while ensuring that the effort to get Māori and Pasifika fully vaccinated is kept up, then fine,” xxxx Dr Crengle said.

“But experience tells us it’s unlikely to happen, given the stutters and stumbles we’ve seen earlier in the roll-out..”

“90 Ninety per cent is just an arbitrary number, but if that is the number that government is backing for the total population in each DHB then it that has to apply for Māori and Pasifika in each DHB.” she said. “Our concern is that the booster shots will be a distraction from reaching thee 90% target for Māori.”

Booster shots were necessary because studies and real-word experience had shown the Pfizer vaccine’s efficacy declined over time.

