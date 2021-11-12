Stratford District Council - Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Stratford

Taranaki District Health Board and the Ministry of Health announced last night that there are 6 positive COVID-19 cases in the Stratford community. This further confirms the recent positive wastewater sampling found in Stratford over the last 10 days.

Our thoughts are with these people, we thank them for getting tested, and wish them a full recovery.

We are working closely with Taranaki DHB, Ngāruahine and Ngāti Ruanui health providers to continue to deliver COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics in Stratford today and over the weekend.

Anyone in Stratford, or any recent visitors to our community with COVID-19 related symptoms, no matter how mild, should get tested.

Testing clinics are available in Stratford today until Sunday 12pm to 2pm in the War Memorial Centre carpark and more clinics may be confirmed, please keep up to date with available testing clinics by visiting tdhb.org.nz

Vaccination clinics are also available to those who are yet to receive their first or second dose. These will be available at the TET Stadium today from 12pm. Local pharmacies and GPs also offer vaccinations. View a list of clinics at tdhb.org.nz

SDC services and facilities currently continue to run as normal with extra COVID-19 measures in place to keep our staff and community members safe.

A reminder that visitors to all our facilities during Level 2 are required to:

record their visit by scanning in using the NZ COVID Tracer App or by completing a paper based form available

maintain 2m distance from others

be wearing a face covering if aged 12 years and over.

Remember you can get in touch through our contactless service by phone 06 765 6099 and email stratforddc@stratford.govt.nz if you’d prefer.

Any changes to our services and facilities will be shared on our website stratford.govt.nz and social media channels.

Visit tdhb.org.nz/covid19/covid19.shtml for further updates on testing and vaccination clinics regionally.

Visit covid19.govt.nz for more information about New Zealand’s response to COVID-19.

