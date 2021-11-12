More Than 22,000 Vaccine Doses Given Yesterday; 85 In Hospital; 201 Community Cases



There were 22,794 first and second vaccine doses administered yesterday, made up of 6,285 first doses and 16,509 second doses. To date, 90 percent of New Zealanders have had their first dose and 80 percent are fully vaccinated.

Recent deaths from COVID-19

We are very aware of the grief and hurt being experienced by whānau who have recently lost loved ones to COVID-19.

If you or your loved ones are being cared for in the community and you feel your – or their – condition is deteriorating, please don’t leave it to chance that you’ll improve. Please reach out as soon as possible, or ask someone to do so on your behalf. This is the advice given to everyone who is being cared for in the community.

Hospital care is free and ambulance services are free for those with COVID-19. Our hospitals are ready to help and have robust Infection, Prevention and Control measures in place to keep people safe.

People have died this week and that is tragic for their friends and family. This is a very real reminder that the more people who get COVID-19, the more deaths we are likely to see. It is also a sad reminder that COVID-19 is potentially fatal, and this is particularly true if you’re unvaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccine update Total first and second vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people) 7,146,396: 3,779,577 first doses (90%); 3,366,819 second doses (80%) Total first and second vaccines administered yesterday 22,794: 6,285 first doses; 16,509 second doses Māori (percentage of eligible people) 432,062 first doses (76%); 338,442 second doses (59%) Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people) 250,660 first doses (87%); 213,175 second doses (74%) Total first and second vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday 5,512: 1,511 first doses; 4,001 second doses Vaccination rates by DHB (with active cases) Northland DHB (percentage of eligible people 132,038 first doses (82%); 113,280 second doses (70%) Auckland metro DHBs (percentage of eligible people 1,325,139 first doses (92%); 1,212,985 second doses (85%) Waikato DHB (percentage of eligible people 316,077 first doses (88%); 276,942 second doses (78%) Taranaki DHB (percentage of eligible people) 88,103 first doses (86%); 74,783 second doses (73%) Canterbury DHB (percentage of eligible people 449,487 first doses (93%); 389,458 second doses (81%) Hospitalisations Cases in hospital 85 (including 3 still being assessed): North Shore (19); Middlemore (28); Auckland (35); Waitakere (2); Taranaki Base Hospital (1) Average age of current hospitalisations 53 Cases in ICU or HDU Eleven Cases Number of new community cases 201 Number of new cases identified at the border One Location of new community cases Auckland (181), Waikato (15), Northland (4) *Taranaki (1) Location of community cases (total) Auckland 4,916 (1,837 of whom have recovered); Waikato 218 (81 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered); Northland 39 (9 of whom have recovered); Nelson/Marlborough 1 (recovered); Canterbury 4 (1 of whom has recovered); Taranaki 1 Number of community cases (total) 5,196 (in current community outbreak) Confirmed cases (total) 7,945 Historical cases 191 out of 6,132 cases since 1 January Cases infectious in the community** 44 of 176 cases reported yesterday have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious** 132 of 176 cases reported yesterday have no exposure events Cases epidemiologically linked 92 of today’s 201 cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 109 of today’s 201 cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 4,089 (in the current cluster) (755 unlinked from the past 14 days) Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 4,832 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 76% Percentage who have returned at least one result 71% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 122 (as at 10am 12 November) Tests Number of tests (total) 4,400,869 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 30,653 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 11,683 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 25,323 Testing centres in Auckland 18 Wastewater Wastewater detections See below NZ COVID Tracer Registered users (total) 3,359,029 Poster scans (total) 496,984,661 Manual diary entries (total) 19,971,987 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,664,440

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 6 November United Kingdom Singapore Day 1 / routine Auckland

** The number of cases here may sometimes differ from the total reported the previous day due to a difference in reporting timeframes and reclassifications.

Wastewater update

A sample collected from Taupō on 8 November detected the COVID-19 virus. A further sample was collected on 10 November and is currently being analysed.

A positive wastewater test can sometimes result from an historical case who may continue to shed fragments of the virus for some weeks after their illness – even if they are not infectious.

Anyone in the area, who may have symptoms – no matter how mild – is encouraged to get tested, even if they are vaccinated. For all testing locations in the area, please visit the

Healthpoint website

.

At this stage, there are no other new, unexpected wastewater results to report.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 was not detected in samples collected in Gisborne and Napier on 10 November. It follows no detections in these areas from samples taken on 8 November.

*Taranaki

One person with COVID-19 in Taranaki, first announced by the Ministry of Health last night, is included in today’s reported total. A further five cases in Taranaki, also reported last night, will be included in tomorrow’s figures.

All six cases tested positive yesterday evening and are all in one household. They are all in the Taranaki town of Stratford, including one who was admitted to Taranaki Base Hospital yesterday evening for COVID-19 related reasons. The person is currently stable.

The five remaining cases are all isolating at home. All cases are clearly linked and are also a linked to the Auckland outbreak.

Contact tracing is underway today to determine the movements of the cases and any locations of interest. Five locations of interest, including pharmacies, a hardware shop and a supermarket, have been added to the Ministry’s website so far.

Anyone in Stratford, or any recent visitors to the town with COVID-19 related symptoms, no matter how mild, should get tested.

Testing details for today and the weekend

· Stratford pop-up clinic at the War Memorial car park Fri-Sun from 10-2pm daily.

· Taranaki Base Hospital Fri 9am-3pm, Sat 10-3, Sun 10-3 (hours can be extended if needed)

· Hawera Hospital, Fri-Sun 10am-1pm.

Yesterday 244 tests were carried out across Taranaki.

As of Thursday, 86 per cent of the eligible people in Taranaki had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 73 per cent had received a second dose. For Māori in Taranaki, 73 per have had at least one dose, and 54 per cent have received their second dose.

Yesterday, 801 vaccines were administered across the region. For a full list of vaccination centres in Taranaki visit

TDHB - COVID-19 vaccine

.

Waikato update

There were 15 new cases confirmed in the Waikato overnight; five from Ōtorohanga , three from Hamilton, three from Ngāruawāhia, two from Raglan, one from Te Kuiti, and one location to be determined following further investigations.

Four cases have been linked to previous cases with investigations underway to determine how the others are linked to the outbreak.

Locations of interest were identified yesterday in Hamilton and Ōtorohanga. Please check the Ministry of Health site for details.

There are seven pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across Waikato today in Hamilton, Ngāruawāhia, Huntly, Ōtorohanga, Te Awamutu, and Te Kuiti. For a full list of testing locations see the

Waikato DHB website

.

There were 3,377 tests processed in Waikato yesterday and 2,628 doses of vaccine were given.

In the Waikato region, public health staff are now supporting 210 people to isolate at home, including 89 cases and 121 contacts.

Northland update

There are four new cases in Northland being reported today, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 39. Three of the new cases are close contacts of existing cases and one is under investigation to determine how they are linked to the outbreak.

A person who was previously under investigation after returning an initial positive result, has been reclassified as ‘not a case’ after returning a second negative result.

There continues to be a good turnout for testing with 985 swabs taken throughout Northland yesterday.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, even if they are mild and they are vaccinated, is urged to get tested. Testing locations in Northland can be found on the Northland DHB website here:

https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/northland-testing-locations/

.

There were also 1,276 people vaccinated in Northland yesterday, including 415 first doses and 848 second doses.

Vaccination centres open in Northland today can be found on the

Northland DHB website

Auckland update

181 of today’s cases are reported in Auckland and interviews are continuing today to establish links.

Public health staff are continuing to urge anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild, to get a test. In particular, those living in Ranui, Sunnyvale, Kelston, Birkdale, Manurewa and Māngere should be vigilant and get tested if they’re symptomatic.

There are 18 community testing centres available fortesting across Auckland today. The testing centres at Northcote, Balmoral, Otara and Wiri continue to operate extended hours to increase access to testing in those areas.

Public health staff are supporting almost 3,000 people (2,998) to isolate at home – including 1,382 cases across 929 households.

Rosaria Rest Home

A second round of testing was carried out on residents and staff of the Rosaria Rest Home yesterday after two residents tested positive for COVID-19. One further resident tested positive yesterday and has been admitted to Auckland City Hospital. Other results from the second test of all other residents and staff which have been received so far are all negative.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service andAucklandDHB continue to provide support to the residents and staff at the facility.

© Scoop Media

