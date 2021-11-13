News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Person In Taupō Tests Positive For COVID-19

Saturday, 13 November 2021, 2:14 pm
Press Release: Toi Te Ora Public Health

Get tested, get vaccinated and check locations of interest. This is the advice from Toi Te Ora Public health following a positive COVID-19 test result in a person from Taupō.

The Medical Officer of Health at Toi Te Ora, Dr Lynne Lane, says it is imperative that anyone in the Taupō district or who has visited Taupō recently, get tested if they have COVID-19 symptoms*.

“We are asking people in Taupō district or anyone who has visited the district in the last two weeks to get a test if they are symptomatic. Symptoms can be mild so it is important to get tested even if you are not feeling particularly unwell,” says Dr Lane. “After you are tested, you need to remain isolated until you return a negative test result.”

Dr Lane is also asking people to check the Ministry of Health’s website regularly for locations of interest which are currently being investigated for this case. Locations of interest are updated regularly and can be found here.

Dr Lane says the case in Taupō is a timely reminder for people to get their COVID-19 vaccination. “Vaccination is the best way to keep yourself, your loved ones and the community safe from the virus. If you haven’t already had your vaccination, now is the time to get it.”

Other important health measures against COVID-19 include wearing face coverings, using the COVID-19 tracer app, practicing good hand hygiene and social distancing, says Dr Lane.

The Lakes DHB advises that testing centres in Taupō will be extending their opening hours over the weekend. The DHB is encouraging anyone with COVID symptoms in the Taupō region to be tested.

Testing hours have increased at the Taupō community testing centre at 79 Miro St, from 9am to 3pm daily. Pihanga Health in Turangi is also testing from 10am to 2pm today and from 11am to 1pm tomorrow, Sunday.

Vaccination centres are also open in Taupō this weekend. Lakes DHB COVID-19 Incident Controller Jenny Martelli said now is the time to be vigilant and get vaccinated.

“I strongly encourage everyone to be vaccinated and encourage those who may not have decided to do so today and be part of a strong community response to fight COVID-19.”

The Taupō Vaccination Centre at 6/29 Totara St will be open as follows:
• Saturday 8.30am – 4.30pm
• Sunday 8.00am – 4.00pm

Tuwharetoa Health will be running an outreach vaccination clinic in Waitahanui at the Tutemohuta Community Hall from 10.00am – 2.00pm.

* Symptoms of COVID-19 include: a new or worsening cough, sneezing and runny nose, fever, temporary loss of smell or altered sense of taste, sore throat, and shortness of breath.

