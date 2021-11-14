News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Vaccination Is The Best Protection We Have With Positive COVID-19 Cases Reported Across Lakes And Tararua Districts

Sunday, 14 November 2021, 5:29 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay DHB

Positive COVID-19 cases reported in Taupō and the Tararua district by the Ministry of Health today is a timely reminder COVID-19 is on Hawke’s Bay’s doorstep.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Dr Nicholas Jones urged anyone feeling unwell, particularly if they have travelled to Taupō, Rotorua or nearby Tararua district townships of Woodville, Pahiatua, Fielding or Dannevirke recently to get tested.

Recent travellers to these districts should also keep an eye on potential locations of interest, which are notified on the Ministry of Health’s website.

“This is yet another reminder that COVID-19 could be in Hawke’s Bay before we know it, which means it is critical people who develop symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested as soon as symptoms develop,” Dr Jones said.

“It’s important to get tested even if you are fully vaccinated as vaccinated people can get mild illness. The earlier we detect any spread of COVID-19, the more effective our response can be in stamping it out.”

People can drive-in to the following testing clinics in Napier today:

Or people can call ahead on one of the numbers below to book an appointment:

More no-appointment testing opportunities will be opened up across the region in the coming days he said. This will include no-appointment testing at Tuki Tuki Medical Centre in Waipukurau, which will start from tomorrow.

Dr Jones also encouraged anyone unvaccinated to get protected and vaccinated this weekend.

“The virus is getting closer to Hawke’s Bay and getting vaccinated is the best protection we have,” Dr Jones said.

“People who are vaccinated are less likely get sick with the virus, less likely to pass it on, and are much less likely to get seriously ill or require hospitalisation if they do get it. It’s one of the best things you can do to protect yourself, your whānau and our community.

“This weekend is a great weekend to get vaccinated too with plenty of walk-in and drive-through clinics across Hawke’s Bay with our Second-Shot Weekend in addition to a number of regular clinics at pharmacies, GPs, Māori health clinics or DHB-led clinics,” Dr Jones said.

People who get their first or second COVID-19 vaccination at any clinic this weekend go in the draw to win Six60 tickets, iphones and, prezzy cards. Plus, everyone vaccinated at a DHB clinic gets a $20 voucher. Check hbcovidvaccine.nz for the full details.

There are drive or walk-in clinics across the region. For a full list of clinics visit:http://www.ourhealthhb.nz/assets/CORONAVIRUS/COVID-19-Vaccine/Whats-on-Where.pdf

© Scoop Media

Find more from Hawkes Bay DHB on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 