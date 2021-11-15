More Than 7.2 Million Doses Of Vaccine Now Given; 90 People In Hospital & 7 In ICU; 173 Community Cases

There were 14,638 first and second vaccine doses administered yesterday, made up of 4,645 first doses and 9,993 second doses. To date, 90% of New Zealanders have had their first dose and 81% are fully vaccinated.



COVID-19 vaccine update Total first and second vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people) 7,211,963: 3,798,124 first doses (90%); 3,413,839 second doses (81%) Total first and second vaccines administered yesterday 14,638: 4,645 first doses; 9,993 second doses Māori (percentage of eligible people) 785,874; 438,210 first doses (77%); 347,664 second doses (61%) Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people) 471,141; 252,728 first doses (88%); 218,413 second doses (76%) Total first and second vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday 4,651: 1,173 first doses; 3,478 second doses Vaccination rates by DHB (with active cases) Northland DHB (percentage of eligible people) 248,088; 133,003 first doses (82%); 115,085 second doses (71%) Auckland metro DHBs (percentage of eligible people) 2,558,079; 1,329,906 first doses (93%); 1,228,173 second doses (86%) Waikato DHB (percentage of eligible people) 598,687; 317,565 first doses (89%); 281,122 second doses (79%) Taranaki DHB (percentage of eligible people) 166,007; 89,079 first doses (87%); 76,928 second doses (75%) Canterbury DHB (percentage of eligible people) 845,064; 450,710 first doses (93%); 394,354 second doses (82%) Lakes DHB (percentage of eligible people) 148,384; 79,318 first doses (84%); 69,066 second doses (73%) MidCentral DHB (percentage of eligible people) 255,200; 135,421 first doses (89%); 119,779 second doses (79%) Hospitalisations Cases in hospital 90; North Shore (26); Middlemore (21); Auckland (39); Waitakere (2); Whangarei (1); Waikato (1) Vaccination status of current hospitalisations (Northern Region wards only) Unvaccinated or not eligible (114 cases / 66%); partially vaccinated<14 days (11 cases / 6%) partially vaccinated >14 days (22 cases / 13 %); fully vaccinated <14 days (4 cases / 2%) fully vaccinated >14 days (22 cases / 13%); unknown (5 cases / 6%) Average age of current hospitalisations 50 Cases in ICU or HDU Seven Cases Number of new community cases 173 Number of new cases identified at the border One historical case Location of new community cases Auckland (163), Waikato (7), Northland (2), *Lakes (1), Location of community cases (total) Auckland 5,429 (2,001 of whom have recovered); Northland 46 (15 of whom have recovered); Waikato 239 (85 of whom have recovered); Lakes 6; Taranaki 6; MidCentral 2; Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered);

Nelson/Marlborough 1 (who has recovered); Canterbury 4 (3 of whom have recovered), Number of community cases (total) 5,751 (in current community outbreak) Confirmed cases (total) 8,504 Historical cases 194 out of 6,693 cases since 1 January Cases infectious in the community 52 of the cases reported yesterday have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 133 of the cases reported yesterday have no exposure events Cases epidemiologically linked 63 of today’s 173 cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 110 of today’s 173 cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 4,426 (in the current cluster) (861 unlinked from the past 14 days) Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 5,659 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 72% Percentage who have returned at least one result 55% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 93 (as at 10am 15 November) Tests Number of tests (total) 4,483,455 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 24,438 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 9,693 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 26,473 Testing centres in Auckland 18 Wastewater Wastewater detections See below NZ COVID Tracer Registered users (total) 3,367,029 Poster scans (total) 504,889,216 Manual diary entries (total) 20,139,837 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,354,293

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 6 November England Singapore Day 6 / routine Christchurch

Today’s cases

Today we are reporting a new case in Wairarapa. See the below Wairarapa update for more detail. This has not been included in our official numbers as it came through after our 9am cut off. This will be officially recorded tomorrow.

Today we are also announcing a new case in Taupō. This will be officially added to our case numbers tomorrow.

The death of a woman in her 90s in North Shore Hospital, which we reported yesterday is officially being added to our numbers today.

We’d like to, again, extend our sympathies to this person’s whānau at this deeply sad time.

Today we are officially recording two Rotorua cases, which were first announced by the Ministry yesterday.

MidCentral update

There are no new cases in the MidCentral DHB region to report today.

Interviews are continuing, but whole genome sequencing results indicate that the two cases reported yesterday have links back to the Waikato cluster.

The cases remain in isolation in the same household.

MidCentral DHB would like to pass on its gratitude to local communities, particularly in Tararua, who have been tested already.

The Ministry is continuing to encourage testing for anyone with mild symptoms of COVID-19 in Tararua and ask people to check the locations on interest on the Ministry of Health’s webpage.

Testing is available today at a number of locations, please go to

https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/midcentral/

and check out Midcentral DHB Facebook page for up to date information.

Yesterday 698 tests were carried out across MidCentral.

Yesterday, 624 vaccines were administered across the region. For a full list of vaccination centres in the MidCentral region, please visit

https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/midcentral/

Lakes update

Today we are reporting three cases of COVID-19 in the Lakes DHB region.

Two of these cases, in Rotorua, were first announced yesterday by the Ministry and have been officially recorded today. In addition, there is a new case in Taupō, to report.

The person, in Taupō, is a household contact of a known case and is isolating at home.

This takes the total number of cases in the Lakes district in this outbreak to six. The additional Taupō case was reported after the 9am cut off time today so will be officially added to the numbers tomorrow.

The two Rotorua COVID-19 cases, first reported yesterday, are now self-isolating in Auckland, with whānau support available to them.

We are encouraging anyone with COVID-19 related symptoms in the region to get tested. Testing is available today in Rotorua and Taupō. Please check the

Healthpoint

website for details.

Yesterday, 615 tests were carried out across the region and 1,007 doses of vaccine administered, including 461 first doses and 546 second doses.

Across the region, 84% of people have had at least one dose of vaccine and 73% have had two doses.

As investigations continue, additional locations of interest at sites around the region and in Wairarapa will be added to the Ministry of Health’s

webpage

if they are identified.

Wairarapa update

A positive test result has this morning been received in the Wairarapa town of Masterton. It has come in after the Ministry’s 9am reporting cut off so will be added to official numbers tomorrow.

Local public health officials believe this case was found early in the course of their infection. They are carrying out interviews with the person today to identify any close contacts and exposure events.

People in Wairarapa are advised to check the Ministry’s website for any locations of interest and if they have symptoms, even if they are mild and they are vaccinated, get a free COVID-19 test at your nearest medical practice. Please check the

Healthpoint website

for details.

Northland update

There are two cases to report in Northland today – both are in Kaitaia and both are linked to known cases.

We continue to urge anyone in Northland with COVID-19 symptoms – no matter how mild – to get tested. Testing locations in Northland can be found on the

Northland DHB website

.

Northland locations of interest continue to be reported, and we do ask people in Northland to check the Ministry of Health’s webpage.

We’re also encouraging anyone who visited Sacred Heart Dargaville church on November 7 between 9am and 10.30am to get tested today, and isolate at home until you receive a negative test result.

Testing is available in Dargaville today from 9am to 4pm at Dargaville Hospital.

There were 405 swabs taken throughout Northland yesterday and 190 vaccines administered, including 94 first doses and 96 second doses.

Vaccination centres open in Northland today can be found on the

Northland DHB website

.

Taranaki

There are no new cases to report in Taranaki today. Testing levels remained high over the weekend and public health staff are continuing to encourage anyone with COVID-19 related symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested.

All five close contacts of the Stratford cases have so far tested negative, and public health staff will be continuing to monitor close contacts and retest them if necessary.

There are a number of testing sites open today, including in Stratford, New Plymouth, Hāwera, Waitara and Ōpunake. Testing is free. For locations and times, please visit the

DHB’s website.

Yesterday around 300 tests were carried out across Taranaki.

As of yesterday, 87% of the eligible people in Taranaki had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 76% had received a second dose. For Māori in Taranaki, 74% have had at least one dose, and 57% have received their second dose.

Yesterday, 1,000 vaccines were administered across the region. For a full list of vaccination centres in Taranaki visit

TDHB - COVID-19 vaccine

.

Waikato update

There are seven new cases to report in Waikato today. Three of the cases were from Ōtorohanga, two from Hamilton, one from Kawhia, and one from Huntly. Five of today’s cases are linked. Interviews with the remaining two cases are continuing to determine any links to existing cases.

One of the unlinked cases is in Huntly and undergoes regular surveillance testing so isn’t thought to explain the recent positive COVID-19 detection in wastewater in the area. However, interviews with the case today will also help discover any other potential cases in the area.

Three new locations of interest were added yesterday in Hamilton, Ōtorohanga, and Te Kuiti.

There are four pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across Waikato today in Hamilton, Te Kuiti, and Ōtorohanga, with GP practices offering testing across the Waikato, including Te Awamutu and Raglan. Please check the

DHB’s website

for details.

There were 3,331 tests processed in the region yesterday. 1,814 vaccinations were given on Saturday and 876 on Sunday.

In Waikato region, public health staff are now supporting 321 people to isolate at home, including 84 cases and 237 contacts.

Auckland update

There are 18 community testing centres available for testing acrossAucklandtoday, while testing centres at Northcote, Balmoral, Wiri, and Ōtara are operating extended hours to increase access to testing in those areas.

We are continuing to urge anyone in Auckland who is displaying any symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested - even if they are vaccinated - and remain isolated until they return a negative result.

Public health staff are now supporting 4,071 people to isolate at home around Auckland - this includes 1,893 cases.

Auckland rest home

One further resident of the Rosaria Rest Home in Avondale has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of residents at the facility who have contracted the virus to four.

