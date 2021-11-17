News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Keep Preterm Babies With Their Mothers, Says Paediatric Society

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 11:49 am
Press Release: Paediatric Society of NZ

Some preterm babies should be kept with their mothers rather than taken to neonatal or special care units, says the Paediatric Society of New Zealand (PSNZ).

Paediatric Society Executive Committee member Associate Professor Nicola Austin says, “Keeping mothers and babies together gives the best opportunity to establish breastfeeding and the support given promotes the well-being of mother and baby.

Today is World Prematurity Day, which aims to raise awareness of the challenges and burden of preterm birth globally. The global theme for World Prematurity Day 2021 is Zero Separation Act now! Keep parents and babies together, even if born too soon.

Professor Austin says, “In New Zealand 7.4 percent of births are born premature or before the 37th week of pregnancy. That’s around 4,500 births a year.

“Prematurity is more common if the babies are multiples (twins or triplets). Māori babies are overrepresented and the impact on whānau is significant and needs to be addressed.

“This year’s theme particularly resonates with the Newborn Network of the PSNZ. The 2020 review of transitional care in New Zealand by the PSNZ and the Ministry of Health was released this year. This focussed on the care and resources babies born near term need so they can stay with their mother on the postnatal ward. The alternative is admission to a neonatal or special care babies unit and separation from the mother, until ready for discharge home.”

Professor Austin says, “Work is continuing with a group of nurses, midwives and paediatricians writing protocols and the resources needed to care for these preterm babies. Staffing and the physical environment are two significant areas to be addressed nationally.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Paediatric Society of NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 