One Confirmed COVID-19 Case In MidCentral

Friday, 19 November 2021, 8:50 am
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

MidCentral District Health Board has only one confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in the rohe in Ashhust, Palmerston North.

An earlier positive case reported in Horowhenua is currently residing in the Wairarapa District. However MidCentral is still asking people in Horowhenua who are exhibiting cold or flu like symptoms to get a COVID-19 test.

The new case is in addition to the two known cases in Tararua.

Investigations have highlighted a link between the Ahhurst case to one of the Tararua cases and locations of interest will be identified on the Ministry of Health’s website.

“We are asking anyone who feels unwell or has been to a location of interest to get a COVID-19 test as soon as possible at one of the testing centres available,” says Dr Rob Weir, Medical Officer of Health.

COVID-19 testing centres in Palmerston North and Levin:

· 575 Main St, Palmerston North 8am-4pm

· City Doctors White Cross, 22 Victoria Ave, Palmerston North 8am-8pm

· The Palms Medical Centre, 445 Ferguson St, Palmerston North 8am-8pm

· Horowhenua Community Practice 62 Liverpool St, Levin

In Tararua:

Woodville - Woodville Medical Centre - 10am - 2pm

Pahiatua - Pahiatua Medical Centre (call first, 06 376 6466)

Vaccination centres in the MidCentral rohe for Friday 19 November:

· The Plaza Palmerston North 10am-4.30pm

· Palmerston North Arena, Gate 5 Pascal St, 9.30am-4.30pm

· The Warehouse Pioneer Highway 11am-7pm

· Earnslaw and Pongaroa Tavern, Tararua 1-7pm

· Highbury Whānau Centre, Monrad Carpark 1-7pm

· Horowhenua Event Centre 2pm-7pm

For a full list of clinics go to Healthpoint.co.nz

Dr Weir encouraged everyone in the MidCentral DHB region to remain vigilant.

“Continue practising social distancing and applying good health etiquette, such as washing hands for 20 seconds and drying them well, sneezing into your arm, and not touching your face. And please use the NZ COVID Tracer App.”

