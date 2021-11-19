News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Economist Intelligence Unit Investigates Lung Cancer In New Zealand And Reveals Ethnic Disparity

Friday, 19 November 2021, 10:00 am
Press Release: Economist Intelligence Unit


19th November 2021. The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has published a report1 on best practice policy settings for the prevention and control of lung cancer in selected countries and territories across Asia-Pacific – New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, South Korea, China, Indonesia, Philippines and Hong Kong.

The report was commissioned by Merck Sharp & Dohme (New Zealand) Limited (MSD). The EIU retained editorial control, so that all nal decisions and conclusions are its alone.

Report author Dr Rohini Omkar from the EIU, says “For a small country New Zealand is punching above its weight. The Cancer Action Plan led by Te Ahu O Te Kahu; Cancer Control Agency, is an example of what can be done when national efforts are focused on a big problem.

But there is plenty of room for improvement. Given lung cancer is New Zealand’s biggest cancer killer;2 screening programmes and increased public funding for lung cancer treatments such as immunotherapies and targeted medicines should be carefully considered.”

The report reviewed seven drugs used across 13 non-small cell lung cancer indications and found none were funded in New Zealand. This was in stark contrast to Australia and Japan which funded 11 and 13 of these indications respectively. New Zealand is reportedly on par with the Philippines and Thailand with respect to drug reimbursement. However targeted drugs gefitinib and alectinib are reimbursed by the New Zealand public health system.

Dr Rohini Omkar says, “Patients in New Zealand can access unfunded medicines through the private health sector if they can afford to pay. The stark divisions between the quality and availability of care in the public and private health services has created a two-tier system.

“Another notable finding was the significant disparities in health outcomes experienced by Māori. Māori are often diagnosed at a late stage in hospital emergency departments, which leads to poorer lung cancer outcomes.”

The report also revealed variations in lung cancer care across New Zealand. This was illustrated by access to tumour testing. Tumour testing is important for determining the type of lung cancer, which helps ensure the patient receives the right treatment for them. While tumour testing is available in New Zealand not all district health boards offer this service. Lung cancer treatment guidelines and standards were found to be applied differently depending on where you live. Referral to respiratory specialists also varied depending on your location.

MSD New Zealand, Managing Director, Paul Smith, says “We’re making progress in New Zealand. We have a strong legal framework for tobacco control and Te Ahu O Te Kahu is doing a very good job of pulling in resources and focusing the national attention on cancer control efforts.

“But we must do better. The EIU found that guidelines and timeframes were not being applied consistently throughout the country, patients were not receiving public access to personalised medicines and Māori were disproportionately affected from lung cancer. We are hopeful that current efforts at the national level will help to ensure better screening, diagnosis and access to lung cancer treatments. This will ultimately put an end to postcode lotteries in cancer care,” concluded Paul.

The full report is available here…… https://www.eiu.com/n/campaigns/breathing-in-a-new-era-a-comparative-analysis-of-lung-cancer-policies-across-the-asia-pacific-region/
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Economist Intelligence Unit on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 