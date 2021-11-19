News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Flu Vaccination Rates Halved For Under 65s In Auckland As COVID Kept People Away, Says ProCare

Friday, 19 November 2021, 10:26 am
Press Release: ProCare Health

The percentage of Aucklanders under the age of 65 who have received their annual flu vaccination has halved this year as COVID-19 has kept people away from general practices, according to the latest data from ProCare, New Zealand’s largest network of primary healthcare professionals.

By the end of October last year, 63% of Aucklanders with underlying health issues who were under the age of 65 across ProCare’s population had received their flu vaccination, however, this year only 33% that same group have had their annual flu vaccine – a decrease of 30 percentage points.

Bindi Norwell, Group CEO at ProCare says: “It is extremely disheartening to see the number of Aucklanders who have received a flu vaccine this year falling so significantly – especially in the midst of a global pandemic.

“However, what is really frightening is the fall in those under the age of 5. Only 9% of our most vulnerable children who have a long-term condition or have had an acute respiratory hospitalistion received their flu vaccination this year, down from 21% when compared to the same time last year,” she continues.

“This drop is likely exacerbated by the fact that practices could only order in limited stock at any time and the fact that stock of paediatric flu vaccines ran out early in the year,” point out Norwell.

It was a similar picture for the 5 to 64 age bracket; with 24% of patients with long term conditions receiving their flu vaccination compared to 42% at the same time last year.

“Despite COVID-19, it is essential that people continue to protect themselves against other illnesses – especially if they have long term health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, cardiovascular issues or for example, if they are currently pregnant,” points out Norwell.

“General practices are still open, so we would encourage anyone who hasn’t yet received their annual flu vaccination to get in touch with their doctor’s surgery and make an appointment to ensure they are protected,” she continues.

However, at the other end of the spectrum, for ProCare’s population aged over the results were more heartening.

“Thankfully, the decrease in flu vaccinations for our over 65s hasn’t fallen as much, with a 7 percentage point drop when compared to the same time last year,” concludes Norwell.

Table 1: ProCare’s population across Auckland who had received a flu vaccine by October broken down by age group.

 0-4 years5-64 years65+ years
Oct-2021%42%72%
Oct-219%24%65%
Percentage point change12187

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ProCare Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 