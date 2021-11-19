News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

COVID-19 Testing Continues To Be Available For Cantabrians

Friday, 19 November 2021, 5:15 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

With COVID-19 cases continuing to be reported in the region, Cantabrians are being reminded of the COVID-19 testing options available to them if they want to be tested this weekend.

Yesterday over 2,700 COVID-19 swabs were carried out at our testing sites and via general practice teams across the Canterbury community and demand for testing has been high again today.

Free COVID-19 testing continues to be available at some general practices, and at our three Community-Based Testing Centres (CBTC).

The CBTCs currently operating in Canterbury are:

  • Orchard Road CBTC (near Airport), 174 Orchard Road, Christchurch. Open 9am-4pm (or later if demand requires), 7 days a week.
  • Whānau Ora Community Clinic CBTC, 250 Pages Road, Wainoni, Christchurch. Open 9am-3:30pm (or later if demand requires), 7 days a week.
  • Ashburton Hospital site CBTC - 28 Elizabeth Street, Ashburton hospital site. Open 10am-2pm every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. *Note: please enter via Driveway D, not the main entrance to the hospital. While this is a Drive In testing facility, and people arriving in cars is preferred, walk-ins can be accommodated.

People can check if their GP can provide COVID-19 testing over the weekend by calling them or via the Healthpoint website: https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/canterbury/.

Canterbury’s Senior Responsible Officer for the COVID-19 response, Dr Helen Skinner says anyone who is displaying COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to attend.

“No appointment is necessary and testing is free for everyone. You do not need a referral to attend a testing centre and you can drive-up or walk-in,” says Dr Skinner.

Please be aware though that if it’s busy you may have to wait for your test. Please arrive at least half an hour before the facility closes.

More information on testing is here and if you save the link you will be able to check for changes: https://www.cdhb.health.nz/your-health/canterbury-dhb-covid-19-information/#4.

The Ministry of Health will continue to update locations of interest in Canterbury on their website.

Accessing Health Services

Unless you have been contacted by phone to advise that your planned (elective) surgery or outpatient appointment is postponed, please assume it is going ahead and turn up to your appointment.

Masks or face coverings must be worn at all times at Canterbury DHB sites and will be provided if people don’t have them. Hand sanitiser stations are visible and must also be used.

Please scan in using the QR code, wherever you go using the government’s COVID-19 Tracer App, and ensure Bluetooth is turned on within the app – this means you’ll receive alerts if you’ve been exposed to a case.

Current visitor restrictions for DHB facilities can be found here. Most importantly, please don’t come visiting if you feel unwell.

Vaccinations

This is a timely reminder of how easily COVID-19 can spread. Our best defence against the virus is to have as many people as possible in our community vaccinated.

It’s important that we continue to improve vaccination coverage across Canterbury, as high vaccination rates will help protect our communities and keep people safe.

94 percent of our eligible population has now received at least one dose and 84 percent are fully vaccinated. We’re urging anyone yet to receive their vaccinations to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their whānau and our community.

A full list of clinics, including multiple walk-in options, can be found here: https://vaccinatecanterburywestcoast.nz/covid-19-vaccination-clinics-in-christchurch-canterbury-west-coast/.

Our drive through vaccination clinic at Christchurch Arena in Addington is open until 7.30pm tonight and 11am-5pm over the weekend.

There’s a number of pop-up events people can attend this weekend as well:

  • New World Ferry Road car park today, today until 6.30pm
  • Mandeville Sports Centre drop-in vaccination clinic, 431 Mandeville Road (Swannanoa), today until 7.30pm and Saturday 9am-12pm
  • Choice Aranui vaccination event, 31 Hampshire St (Aranui), Saturday 10am-3pm
  • New Brighton Mall pop-up vaccination clinic, Saturday 10am-2pm
  • Etu Pasifika drive-through vaccination clinic, 173 Montreal Street (Central City), Saturday 9am-4pm
  • Tangata Atumotu pop-up vaccination clinic, Rowley Avenue Shops (Hoon Hay), Sunday 10am-3pm
  • North Beach Surf Lifesaving Club car park, 80 Marine Parade (North New Brighton), Sunday 10am-2pm
  • PlaceMakers Riccarton follow-up event, 2 Mandeville St (Riccarton), Sunday 10am-2pm
  • Riccarton Sunday Market Q&A and vaccination clinic, Riccarton Racecourse, Sunday 9.30am-2pm
  • Oxford Farmers Market, 42 Main Street (Oxford), Sunday 9am-2pm

There are currently 100+ community vaccination clinics open throughout Canterbury, many open weekends and late nights. You do not need to book for most of them. If you prefer a fixed time, you can book your vaccination at www.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz or call 0800 28 29 26.

The more of us who are fully vaccinated, the more protection we will have against COVID-19, and the more freedom this gives us.

