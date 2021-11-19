World Class Medical Facility Adds Much Needed Cancer Treatment Facility

The new world class elective surgery facility in Hastings is being super-sized with the announcement of a second stage which will bring much needed cancer care services to Hawke’s Bay.

Kaweka Health’s Managing Director, Dr Colin Hutchison, today announced an additional 7,000m2 of clinical space including a critical care ward, local cancer diagnosis and treatment services and a cardiac catheterisation lab.

“Our vision is to provide world class elective healthcare locally, enhancing direct access to quality healthcare for people living in Hawke’s Bay.”

The development will occur on land previously owned by Hastings District Council, which was leased by Recreational Services Limited, a company contracted to provide parks and recreation maintenance services to the Council.

Within the new 7,000m2 facility will be a large imaging centre and a new cancer centre. The cancer care clinic will be operated by Canopy Healthcare Group, which is the largest North Island diagnostic imaging provider with its TRG Imaging brand while its Canopy Cancer Care company is the largest private medical oncology provider in New Zealand.

Canopy Healthcare Group Chief Executive, Tony Moffatt, says the $10 million clinic will be a first of its kind in New Zealand – a full service imaging, consultation and oncology treatment centre offering state-of-the-art MRI and CT scanning technology and specialist oncology treatment under “one roof”.

“We are introducing more MRI and CT capacity into the Bay and for patients it means earlier diagnosis, world class imaging and immediate cancer treatment, all in the region.

“Presently people going through non-DHB chemotherapy have to travel out of Hawke’s Bay to receive their treatment, which can be stressful and physically demanding, they then return home before going through the same thing again three weeks later.

“Having everything local gives patients every opportunity of a full recovery.”

Canopy Healthcare presently has a temporary cancer care clinic in Canning Road as well as imaging facilities at Royston Hospital, EIT Institute of Health at Mitre10 Sports Park, Hastings Health Centre and in Napier.

“Like Kaweka Health we are dedicated to providing world-class care that is delivered locally. We have the very best radiologists, oncologists, haematologists, nursing, pharmacy, tech and support staff to care for our patients.”

The new three-story building will feature the Rolls Royce of seismic design and earthquake proofing – using “base isolation” technology, which is a first for buildings in Hawke’s Bay.

The technology enables the facility to remain fully functional following a large seismic event providing assurance to Kaweka Health and the wider community in a time when it may be needed.

Demolition of the existing building will be a staged task starting in late November through to early February 2022, with the building expected to open in December 2024.

Dr Hutchison says the fast-growing project has been made possible because everyone involved is committed to a shared vision of a facility that “protects and cares for the people of Hawke’s Bay.”

“We’re here to improve the health and wellbeing of the people of Hawke’s Bay.

“We are indebted to our development team, senior doctors, health professionals and local investors who have jumped on board to support the vision for the exciting health care service.”

Stage one with four operating theatres, full pre-op and recovery areas (including overnight beds), along with 150 carparks is progressing well and is planned to open in June 2022.

“We are thrilled to be in a position to help by providing our additional theatre facilities to enable extra capacity by another 5,000 operations a year.

“We are in a recruitment phase and are quickly building a highly capable nursing team in Post-Anaesthesia Care Unit (PACU), Surgical Ward, and theatre specialties as well as the team of Anaesthetic Technicians.”

Dr Hutchison is thrilled that Nick Ward of Proactive Management Limited will project manage both stages of the development, ably supported by leading local construction firm Gemco Group along with many local trade businesses.

“We wanted a seamless process to ensure that we meet our first deadline of stage one opening in June 2022 and then continue full steam ahead with stage 2.”

