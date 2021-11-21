12 DHBs Pass 90% 1st Dose Vaccinations; Over 1 Million My Vaccine Passes Created; 83 In Hospital & 5 In ICU; 149 Cases

There were 21,501 vaccine doses administered yesterday, made up of 6,002 first doses and 15,499 second doses. To date, 91% of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 83% are fully vaccinated.

Twelve DHBs have now reached the 90% first dose vaccination milestone, the most recent being South Canterbury.

The spread of COVID-19 cases to regions throughout New Zealand is a reminder that everyone needs to heed the advice that will help keep our communities as safe as possible. That includes ensuring you and your loved ones are fully vaccinated if eligible, get tested even if you have only mild symptoms, wear a mask, keep a safe distance from people outside your bubble, and keep track of your movements outside your home.



COVID-19 vaccine update Total first and second vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people) 7,341,475: 3,838,939 first doses (91%); 3,502,536 second doses (83%) Total first and second vaccines administered yesterday 21,501: 6,002 first doses; 15,499 second doses Mâori (percentage of eligible people) 817,289: 451,615 first doses (79%); 365,674 second doses (64%) Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people) 481,729: 256,250 first doses (89%); 225,479 second doses (79%) Total first and second vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday 6,144: 1,541 first doses; 4,603 second doses Vaccination rates by DHB (with active cases) Northland DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (84%); second doses (74%) Auckland metro DHBs (percentage of eligible people) First doses (93%); second doses (87%) Waikato DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (90%); second doses (81%) Bay of Plenty DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (88%); second doses (78%) Hawke’s Bay DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (89%); second doses (79%) Lakes DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (86%); second doses (76%) Taranaki DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (89%); second doses (78%) MidCentral DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (91%); second doses (81%) Wairarapa DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (91%); second doses (81%) Capital and Coast DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (94%); second doses (88%) Canterbury DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (94%); second doses (85%) Hospitalisations Cases in hospital* 83: North Shore (20); Middlemore (23); Auckland (36); Whangarei (1); Waikato (1); Rotorua (1); Tauranga (1) – an increase of 13 hospitalisations on yesterday. Vaccination status of current hospitalisations (Northern Region wards only as of 20 November) Unvaccinated or not eligible (38 cases / 50%); partially vaccinated<14 days (9 cases / 12%) partially vaccinated >14 days (7 cases / 9%); fully vaccinated <14 days (1 case / 1%) fully vaccinated >14 days (16 cases / 21%); unknown (4 cases / 5%). Average age of current hospitalisations 49 Cases in ICU or HDU Five Cases Seven day rolling average of community cases 182 Number of new community cases 149 Number of new cases identified at the border There are no new cases to report at the border. Location of new community cases Auckland (140), Waikato (6), Northland (3), Bay of Plenty (2), Canterbury (1). Location of community cases (total) Auckland 6,246 (2,158 of whom have recovered); Waikato 331 (98 recovered); Wellington 18 (17 recovered); Northland 62 (28 recovered); Nelson/Marlborough 1 (recovered); Canterbury 7 (3 recovered); Taranaki 6; Lakes 21; MidCentral 3; Bay of Plenty 12; Wairarapa 3. Number of community cases (total) 6,850 (in current community outbreak) Confirmed cases (total) 9,608 Historical cases 196 out of 7,798 cases since 1 January Cases infectious in the community 51 of yesterday’s cases reported have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 97 of yesterday’s reported cases have no exposure events Cases epidemiologically linked 65 of today’s 149 new cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 84 of today’s 149 new cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 5,237 (836 unlinked in the last 14 days) Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 6,218 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 68% Percentage who have returned at least one result 47% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 119 (as at 10am, 21 November) Tests Number of tests (total) 4,664,080 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 29,211 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 10,171 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 29,295 Testing centres in Auckland 15 Wastewater Wastewater detections No unexpected detections to report. NZ COVID Tracer Registered users (total) 3,387,683 Poster scans (total) 521,527,814 Manual diary entries (total) 20,483,038 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 3,014,382

*See Northland update.

My Vaccine Pass

As of mid-morning today, over one million people had successfully downloaded their My Vaccine Pass.

The system is operating smoothly, and capacity has been increased, so we encourage people to go to MyCovidRecord.health.nz to order their My Vaccine Pass to be ready for summer.

Hawke’s Bay update

The positive case in Hawkes Bay announced yesterday was included in case numbers previously announced as the test was taken in Auckland prior to the person leaving and the result returned after the case had departed from Auckland.

The person was relocating from Auckland and advised to isolate in Hawke’s Bay after the positive result was returned. Local public health staff report the case is currently isolating safely and remains well.

Results of testing of contacts that have been returned to date are negative and further results are pending.

As standard procedure, any locations of interest are added to the Ministry’s webpage when they are confirmed by public health officials. To date any exposures identified have been assessed as limited and any contacts able to be contacted directly.

The Ministry urges anyone in the Hawke’s Bay with COVID-19-related symptoms – no matter how mild – to get tested, even if they are vaccinated.

COVID-19 testing and vaccination site locations are available on Hawke’s Bay DHB’s website.

Auckland update

Today, there are 138 new cases to report in Auckland.

There are 15 community centres available for testing across Auckland today. The testing centres at Northcote, Balmoral, Pukekohe and Wiri continue to operate extended hours to increase access to testing.

In the last seven days there havebeen113,599 communitytestsfor COVID-19received at labsacross Auckland.This is an incredible effort – especially for allfront-linetesting staffwhoare out in all weathers and the laboratory teams who are working tirelessly to process these swabs.

People in Auckland with symptoms, no matter how mild, are urged to get tested – even if they are vaccinated – and remain isolated until they return a negative result.

Public health staff are now supporting 5,659 people to isolate at home around Auckland - this includes 2,580 cases.

Wellington update

There are no further case announcements for the Wellington region today.

There is currently only one location of interest identified – Countdown Cable Car Lane in Wellington Central which is on the Ministry’s website. As investigations continue, more locations of interest may be confirmed and people are encouraged to monitor the Ministry’s locations of interest webpage, which is updated regularly.

A small number of close contacts, including the case’s co-workers, have all returned negative results.

We urge anyone in the region with COVID-19-related symptoms – no matter how mild – to get tested, even if they are vaccinated.

Please take advantage of the weekend to get vaccinated, with many sites available across the region. COVID-19 testing and vaccination site locations are available on the Healthpoint website.

Bay of Plenty

There is one new case being reported in the Bay of Plenty today. This case is in Tauranga and is a contact of a known cluster.

It is critical that anyone with any cold or flu symptoms gets tested as quickly as possible – maintaining a high rate of testing in the Bay of Plenty will help to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Testing locations can be found on the Healthpoint website.

Case interviews continue to identify new locations of interest which are being added regularly to the webpage.

Everyone who lives in or has travelled to the region is asked to monitor locations of interest daily and follow any advice given.

Lakes

Today we are announcing one new case in Lakes. This case is in Rotorua and is a close contact of a known case.

Anyone with COVID-19 related symptoms in the region, is encouraged to get tested – even if the symptoms are mild.

Testing is available today in Rotorua and Taupō.

Please check the Healthpoint website for details. Yesterday, 333 tests were carried out across the region.

Waikato update

There are six new cases being reported in Waikato today, four were known contacts and public health staff will investigate the remaining two cases today.

Three of the cases were from Hamilton, one from Huntly, and two have been classified as being from Te Kauwhata with further investigation pending to confirm this location.

There is good testing capacity throughout the region with dedicated testing centres operating today at Hamilton, Ōtorohanga , Huntly, and Thames.

Further testing and vaccination locations can be found on the Waikato DHB website.

Yesterday, there were around 2,686 tests processed in the Waikato.

In Waikato, public health staff are supporting 136 cases to isolate at home.

Northland update

There are two new cases being reported in Whangārei, Northland today.

These were reported after the 9am cut-off and will be added to our tally tomorrow.

Both people are close contacts of existing cases and were already in isolation.

Yesterday across the region, there were 527 swabs taken and 646 vaccinations given.

Testing and vaccination clinics open today can be found on the Northland DHB website.

Canterbury

An initial weak positive result in Christchurch reported today is being further investigated including a repeat swab being taken and the results expected to be reported in tomorrow’s update.

Today’s case recently travelled to the North Island, and is linked to another case in the Lower North Island.

Every new case is an urgent reminder to get tested if you’re feeling unwell. Testing at high numbers will help to minimise and contain the spread of COVID-19 in Christchurch.

There is good testing capacity across the city today. Testing locations throughout Canterbury can be found on the Canterbury DHB website.

The Ministry continues to ask people in Canterbury to regularly check the Ministry’s locations of interest page.

If you haven’t had your first dose yet, or are overdue for your second dose, there’s plenty of capacity at vaccination clinics in Canterbury this weekend.

Testing & vaccinations today

We continue to urge anyone in New Zealand with COVID-19-related symptoms – no matter how mild – to get tested, even if they are vaccinated.

We also encourage people to take advantage of the weekend to get vaccinated, with many sites available nationwide.

COVID-19 testing and vaccination site locations are available on the Healthpoint website.

