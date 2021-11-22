COVID-19 & Vaccine Update: 22 November



There were 9,851 first and second vaccine doses administered yesterday, made up of 3,079 first doses and 6,772 second doses. To date, 91% of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 83% are fully vaccinated.

As of 9am today, about 1,128,000 requests for a My Vaccine Pass had been processed.

The system is operating smoothly, and capacity has been increased, so we encourage people to go to MyCovidRecord.health.nz to book their My Vaccine Pass to be ready for summer.

The spread of COVID-19 cases to regions throughout New Zealand is a reminder that everyone needs to heed the advice that will help keep our communities as safe as possible. That includes ensuring you and your loved ones are fully vaccinated if eligible, get tested even if you have only mild symptoms, wear a mask, keep a safe distance from people outside your bubble, and keep track of your movements outside your home.



COVID-19 vaccine update Total first and second vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people) 7,351,422: 3,842,059 first doses (91%); 3,509,363 second doses (83%) Total first and second vaccines administered yesterday 9,851: 3,079 first doses; 6,772 second doses Māori (percentage of eligible people) 819,966: 452,720 first doses (79%); 367,246 second doses (64%) Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people) 482,768: 256,567 first doses (89%); 226,201 second doses (79%) Total first and second vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday 2,493: 644 first doses; 1,849 second doses Vaccination rates by DHB (with active cases) Northland DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (84%); second doses (74%) Auckland metro DHBs (percentage of eligible people) First doses (93%); second doses (87%) Waikato DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (90%); second doses (81%) Bay of Plenty DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (88%); second doses (78%) Hawke’s Bay DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (89%); second doses (79%) Lakes DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (86%); second doses (76%) Taranaki DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (89%); second doses (78%) MidCentral DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (91%); second doses (82%) Wairarapa DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (91%); second doses (81%) Capital and Coast DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (94%); second doses (88%) Canterbury DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (94%); second doses (85%) Hospitalisations Cases in hospital 85: North Shore (20); Middlemore (22); Auckland (38); Whangarei (1); Waikato (4); – an increase of 2 hospitalisations on yesterday. Vaccination status of current hospitalisations (Northern Region wards only as of 22 November) Unvaccinated or not eligible (45 cases / 56%); partially vaccinated<14 days (9 cases / 11%) partially vaccinated >14 days (6 cases / 8%); fully vaccinated <14 days (1 case / 1%) fully vaccinated >14 days (17 cases / 21%); unknown (2 cases / 2%). Average age of current hospitalisations 48 Cases in ICU or HDU Six Cases Seven day rolling average of community cases 186 Number of new community cases 205 Number of new cases identified at the border There are no new cases to report at the border. Location of new community cases Auckland (175), Waikato (20), Northland (4), Bay of Plenty (5), Lakes (1). Location of community cases (total) Auckland 6,560 (2,160 of whom have recovered); Waikato 351 (98 recovered); Wellington 18 (17 recovered); Northland 66 (28 recovered); Nelson/Marlborough 1 (recovered); Canterbury 7 (3 recovered); Taranaki 6; Lakes 22; MidCentral 3; Bay of Plenty 17; Wairarapa 3. Number of community cases (total) 7,054 (in current community outbreak)* Confirmed cases (total) 9,811* Historical cases 196 out of 8,002 cases since 1 January Cases infectious in the community 42 of yesterday’s cases reported have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 106 of yesterday’s reported cases have no exposure events Cases epidemiologically linked 103 of today’s 149 new cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 102 of today’s 205 new cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 5,361 (891 unlinked in the last 14 days) Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 6,473 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 69% Percentage who have returned at least one result 47% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 148 (as at 10.00am, 22 November) Tests Number of tests (total) 4,687,220 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 23,153 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 7,691 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 29,110 Testing centres in Auckland 18 Wastewater Wastewater detections No unexpected detections to report. NZ COVID Tracer Registered users (total) 3,391,023 Poster scans (total) 524,080,226 Manual diary entries (total) 20,539,279 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,525,530

*One previously reported community case has been reclassified as a MIF case, resulting in a net increase of 204 cases in the outbreak.

Death of a patient with COVID-19

Sadly, today we are reporting the death of a patient with COVID-19.

Counties Manukau Health has informed the Ministry of the death of a man in his 40s at Middlemore Hospital.

No further information will be released until conversations with the man’s family have concluded.

Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this deeply sad time.

Auckland update

Today, there are 175 new cases to report in Auckland.

There are 18 community centres available for testing across Auckland today. The testing centres at Northcote, Balmoral, Ôtara and Wiri continue to operate extended hours to increase access to testing.

People in Auckland with symptoms, no matter how mild, are urged to get tested – even if they are vaccinated – and remain isolated until they return a negative result.

Public health staff are now supporting 4,416 people to isolate at home around Auckland - this includes 1,570 cases.

MidCentral update

Today we are reporting one new case in the MidCentral region.

This case will officially be included in the Ministry’s numbers tomorrow, as notification of the case was received after the morning cut-off today.

This person is based in Palmerston North is linked to a previously reported case.

Public health staff have deemed the public health risk as low as this person has been isolating since November 17.

Any locations of interest will be uploaded to the Ministry of Health’s webpage if and when they’re identified.

Anyone in the Pahiatua area who has even the mildest of covid symptoms is encouraged to have a Covid swab given the positive wastewater results on 15, 16 and 18 November.

The Ministry continues to encourage testing for anyone with mild symptoms of COVID-19 across Horowhenua, Manawatū, and Tararua.

For more information on testing locations across the region, please go to Healthpoint and check out Midcentral DHB Facebook page.

Yesterday there were 267 tests across the MidCentral region.

For a full list of vaccination centres in the MidCentral region, please visit Healthpoint.

Waikato update

There are 20 new cases being reported in Waikato today.

Testing sites are operating across Waikato today in Hamilton, Ôtorohanga, Huntly, Thames, Te Kûiti, Tokoroa, and Putâruru.

There were 2,106 tests processed in Waikato yesterday and 639 vaccinations. Yesterday, the region passed 90% of the eligible population having had their first dose.

In the Waikato region, public health staff are now supporting 145 cases to isolate at home.

Bay of Plenty

There are five new cases being reported in the Bay of Plenty today.

Four of these cases are linked to existing cases in Mount Manganui. Investigations are underway into any possible links between the remaining case and any known cases.

It is critical that anyone with any cold or flu symptoms gets tested as quickly as possible – maintaining a high rate of testing in the Bay of Plenty will help to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Testing locations for the Bay of Plenty can be found on the Healthpoint website.

Case interviews continue to identify new locations of interest which are being added regularly to the webpage.

Everyone who lives in or has travelled to the region is asked to monitor locations of interest daily and follow any advice given.

Lakes

Today we are announcing one new case in Lakes. This case is in Taupō and is a close contact of a known case.

Anyone with COVID-19 related symptoms in the region, is encouraged to get tested – even if the symptoms are mild.

Testing is available today in Rotorua and Taupō.

Please check the

Healthpoint

website for details. Yesterday, 313 tests were carried out across the region.

Northland update

There are four new cases in Northland being reported today. Three of these are in Kaikohe and are linked to an existing case.

The fourth case is a border worker who has not yet been linked to a known case. Public health officials are today interviewing this case to determine whether they are a community or a border-related case, and to identify any locations of interest.

All active cases are being cared for in the community except one person who is in Whangârei Hospital in a stable condition.

There were 361 swabs taken across Northland yesterday and testing centres open today can be found here.

There were 177 vaccinations given yesterday, bringing Northland’s cumulative total to 247,289. Vaccination clinics open in Northland today can be found here.

Testing & vaccinations today

We continue to urge anyone in New Zealand with COVID-19-related symptoms – no matter how mild – to get tested, even if they are vaccinated.

We also encourage people to take advantage of the weekend to get vaccinated, with many sites available nationwide.

COVID-19 testing and vaccination site locations are available on the Healthpoint website.

Changes to saliva testing requirements

The Ministry has updated the position on the use of saliva for diagnostic testing for COVID-19, based on an updated review of the evidence and results of testing in New Zealand.

This means saliva testing for surveillance purposes for some groups of workers can be reduced from twice weekly to once a week, and there is no need for a follow-up nasopharyngeal swab to confirm a positive saliva test result.

The Ministry’s testing strategy is always led by public health and science advice.

More information is available here.

