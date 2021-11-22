COVID-19 Public Advisory 22 November 2021

Please find below a COVID-19 update for the Waikato.

Changes since our last public advisory on Friday 19 November are provided in red.

Latest update on COVID-19

There are 20 new cases being reported in Waikato today. Eight were from Te Kūiti, seven from Huntly, three from Hamilton, and one each from Ngāruawāhia and Ōtorohanga.

This brings the total number of cases during this Waikato outbreak to 350 (187 active, 163 recovered).

Testing sites are operating across Waikato today in Hamilton, Ōtorohanga, Huntly, Thames, Te Kūiti, Ngāruawāhia, Tokoroa and Putāruru.

There were five new locations of interest identified yesterday in Te Kūiti and one in Hamilton.

There were 2106 tests processed in Waikato yesterday and 639 vaccinations. The region passed 90% first doses yesterday.

In the Waikato region, public health staff are now supporting 145 cases to isolate at home.

Note: previously listed case locations will at times be reclassified following investigations.

Location Number of active cases Hamilton 74 Ōtorohanga 36 Te Kūiti 26 Huntly 20 Ngāruawāhia 9 Te Awamutu 8 Kāwhia 4 Te Kauwhata 4 Cambridge 2 Raglan 2 Thames 1 Tokoroa 1 187

Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest, or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.

Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.

COVID-19 testing centres

Testing locations in and around Waikato are also available on the Healthpoint and Waikato DHB websites.

TOKOROA

Tokoroa Sports and Events Centre, 25 Mossop Road, Tokoroa

Monday 22 November 10am-12pm

PUTĀRURU

Putāruru Plaza, Kensington St, Putāruru

Monday 22 November 2-4pm

THAMES

Te Korowai o Hauora Thames, 210 Richmond Street, Thames

Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Saturday 10am-1pm

HUNTLY

Te Whare Oranga, 147 Harris Street, Huntly

Monday 22 November 9am-5pm

ŌTOROHANGA

Ōtorohanga Sports Club carpark, Island Reserve, Orahiri Terrace, Ōtorohanga

Friday 19 November – Sunday 21 November 10am-3.30pm

NGĀRUAWĀHIA

Nga Miro Health Centre car park, 29 River Road, Ngāruawāhia

Monday 22 November 7.30-11am

Wednesday 24 November 1-7pm

TE KŪITI

Te Kūiti Medical Centre (Te Kūiti Hospital site)

28 Ailsa Street, Te Kūiti

Monday to Friday 9am-4.30pm

Saturdays 9am-12pm

HAMILTON

Founders Theatre carpark

Entrance off Norton Road

Daily 8am-4pm

Claudelands Event Centre

Gate 3, Brooklyn Road

Daily 10am-6pm

Te Kōhao Health

951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East

Daily 10am-4pm

GP practices

Please see www.waikatodhb.health.nz/cbac for a list of pop-up testing sites and designated general practices where anyone can be tested for free, and www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/waikato for all testing providers in the region.

Latest update on COVID-19 vaccinations

Reporting on vaccination rates at TLA level is provided by the Ministry of Health. This data is at 11.59pm 21 November 2021 and is the latest available at TLA level.

Territorial local authority 1st doses 2nd doses 1st doses as a % of eligible population Fully vaccinated as a % of eligible population Hamilton City 131,619 119,793 92.8% 84.5% Hauraki District 14,258 12,667 83.3% 74.0% Matamata-Piako District 26,758 24,080 87.9% 79.1% Ōtorohanga District 7003 6115 81.2% 70.9% Ruapehu District 5510 4749 82.9% 71.4% South Waikato District 16,900 14,355 84.8% 72.0% Thames-Coromandel District 24,233 22,026 87.4% 79.4% Waikato District 43,477 38,959 88.4% 79.2% Waipa District 44,817 41,296 93.0% 85.7% Waitomo District 6893 5946 91.1% 78.6% Waikato region 321,468 289,986 90.0% 81.2%

Data at SA2 level (approximately equivalent to suburb) is available on the Ministry of Health website.

Pop-up vaccination sites and vaccination clinics

Hours at the Te Awa The Base community vaccination centre in Te Rapa, Hamilton, have been extended from this week. The vaccination centre will now open from 9am to 9pm every Thursday and Friday, starting 28 October, until Christmas to cater for people who cannot be vaccinated during normal working hours.

There are number of pop-up vaccination centres operating across the Waikato this week. Details are at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile.

The Cambridge community vaccination centre at Cambridge Community Marae is closed. Vaccinations will continue to be available at Cambridge Medical Centre (bookings essential via www.bookmyvaccine.nz or 0800 28 29 26) and Unichem Cambridge (offering both walk-ins and bookings). There is good capacity at both sites to support the community. Vaccinations are free wherever you go.

Mobile vaccination clinics are rolling out across the takiwā with regular visits to locations through to the end of the year. The schedule is on the Waikato DHB website and will be regularly updated with more dates and locations.

Also visit the Waikato DHB FB page for up-to-date mobile vaccination clinic locations.

In Hamilton and elsewhere in the Waikato, you can get your vaccinations at GPs, pharmacies, mobile sites and at our vaccination centres. There's lots of options, so come along and meet the friendly vaccination teams.

