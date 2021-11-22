Pahiatua Wastewater Positive For COVID-19

Positive COVID-19 wastewater results have been detected in Pahiatua.

MidCentral DHB is asking all residents and any visitors to the town since 14 November to get a COVID-19 test if they have any symptoms, even if very mild.

A pop-up testing site will be at 46 Main St at the Old Hoffman Ford site in Pahiatua on Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday from 9.30am-3pm.

“It is possible there is undetected community transmission in Pahiatua and that is why we want people to get tested,” says Dr Robert Weir, Medical Officer of Health.

“Testing will be key to detecting any community cases”

While Dr Weir encouraged everyone in the MidCentral DHB region to remain vigilant, he reminds us that vaccination is our best protection.

