BOP COVID-19 Testing Locations Up To And Including Friday 26 November
A list of Bay of Plenty testing locations can be found at https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/bay-of-plenty/
Additional pop-up testing locations have been set up at:
Tauranga
Times for pop-up testing locations up to and including Friday 26 November given below:
- Mount Maunganui Sports Centre (Corner of Maunganui & Hull Roads) - 10am-4pm Tuesday
- Tauranga Racecourse - 10am–4pm Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
- Tauranga Central (100 First Avenue Drive-through accessed via carpark next to Noel Leeming on Second Ave) - 8am–4pm Tuesday to Friday
- Baypark (81 Truman Lane, Mount Maunganui) 11am-6pm Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
Whakatāne District
- Med Central Portacom, 52B King St, Whakatāne - 10am–4pm, Tuesday–Friday