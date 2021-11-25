News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

ProCare Launches Ihi - New Te Reo Māori App As Part Of Its Commitment To Equity

Thursday, 25 November 2021, 9:34 am
Press Release: ProCare Health

ProCare, New Zealand’s largest network of primary healthcare professionals, has today announced the launch of a new cultural competency app called ‘ihi’ as part of its equity journey and as a way of helping staff, its network and wider stakeholders to increase their engagement in Te Ao Māori.

ihi makes the crucial link between language and culture, with content covering te reo Māori pronunciation, tikanga Māori, mihimihi/pepeha (introductions), ngā mihi (greetings), whakataukī (proverbs) and waiata (songs).

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at ProCare says: “ProCare is delighted to present ihi for our staff, our network and partners which is more than 2,500 people and their whānau. It’s so simple to use as it has the ability to swipe over words to listen to the pronunciation. This will allow people to practice in their own way, therefore giving them confidence in using te reo, supporting them to be more inclusive and connect with, respect and appreciate te ao Māori in their daily mahi (work).

“Ultimately, we hope using the app will contribute to positive engagement with health practitioners so to improve health outcomes for Māori,” she continues.

Mihi Blair, Kaiwhakahaere Māori at ProCare says: The name ihi was chosen to encourage users to start their cultural journey with enthusiasm. Starting a new journey always takes courage as you step into the unknown. The feeling when you are about to do something challenging, yet amazing – that’s ihi. That is how we want user to feel when they start using the app.

“Developing the kupu (words) for this kaupapa (purpose/principle) is part of our commitment to include Te Tiriti and equity in all aspects of our work. It is also the right thing to do. We wanted to lead by example for our whānau and help others to lead by example too,” she concludes.

ihi has been developed in conjunction with Maori-owned technology company Kiwa Digital and can be downloaded free from the Apple app, Google play or Microsoft store.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ProCare Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 