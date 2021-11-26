News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Consumer NZ - Nearly One In Five New Zealanders Get Sunburnt Most Years

Friday, 26 November 2021, 7:25 am
Press Release: Consumer NZ

A new nationally representative survey from Consumer NZ has found that nearly one in five New Zealanders get sunburnt most years.

The research looked at how sun smart New Zealanders are, what’s important to them when buying sunscreen and whether they think current sunscreen standards are sufficient. The majority support a mandatory sunscreen standard and regular testing requirements.

Approximately half of New Zealanders often or always wear sunscreen (53 percent) and cover up with suitable clothing (48 percent). Two-thirds (67 percent) read sunscreen labels before buying.

“It’s crucial for New Zealanders to be able to make informed sunscreen purchasing decisions, so they can get adequate protection from the harsh effects of the sun. But our research has found that New Zealanders lack trust in sunscreen labelling. Only 37 percent of shoppers agree they can trust them,” Belinda Castles, Consumer NZ research writer said.

Consumer NZ has been calling for a mandatory sunscreen standard and testing requirements to ensure New Zealanders can trust what’s on the labels.

“Our research found consumers back this call. Eighty-three percent of New Zealanders want the government to make a sunscreen standard mandatory and nine out of 10 think sunscreen companies should be required to regularly test products.”

A private member’s bill is currently before the house which, if passed, would require sunscreen manufacturers to comply with the Australian and New Zealand standard, but falls short of requiring regular product testing.

Price ranked as the third most important factor when purchasing a sunscreen - after SPF protection and broad-spectrum protection. However, the cost of sunscreen is a major barrier for some New Zealanders, with 60 percent thinking sunscreens are too expensive.

Consumer NZ’s tips for staying protected from the sun

A sunscreen is only one part of your defence against UV radiation and shouldn’t be used on its own. You should also cover up with suitable clothing, a broad-brimmed hat and UV-protective sunglasses, and seek shade. When the sun’s rays are most intense, limit your time outside.

  • Look for sunscreens with an SPF of 30 or above, plus water resistance and broad-spectrum protection.
  • Apply sunscreen at least 20 minutes before going outside.
  • Apply plenty – about two teaspoons for each leg, and one teaspoonful for each arm, your back, your front and your face (which includes your neck and ears). That adds up to about 45ml (nine teaspoons) for a full-body application.
  • Ignore “once-a-day” claims. Sunscreen should be reapplied often – every two hours you’re outside.
  • Mopping up sweat or towelling dry reduces protection: apply another coat of sunscreen immediately.

Notes on the survey: Our data are from a nationally representative survey of 1002 New Zealanders, aged 18 years and older, carried out online in September 2021. Figures may add to +/- 100% due to rounding.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Consumer NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 