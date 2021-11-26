Ministry Adds Channels To Obtain My Vaccine Pass

The Ministry of Health has issued more than 2 million My Vaccine Passes and, with demand continuing to grow, has released additional options for people to obtain their My Vaccine Pass.

“More than 50 percent of people in New Zealand that are fully vaccinated have now received their My Vaccine Pass. The new online system we built for my Vaccine Pass has worked incredibly well with these volumes,” said Michael Dreyer, Group Manager National Digital Services.

“We are expecting a lot more requests in the coming days online however it has been our call centres that have faced unprecedented demand with higher volumes experienced than Vaccine bookings.

“With nearly 70,000 calls received yesterday alone to the 0800 number, we have added to our call centre capacity to support customers wanting to set up their My COVID Record, check their NHI number, or generate their My Vaccine Pass,” said Mr Dreyer.

The fastest option to get a My Vaccine Pass is online but for those people who need extra assistance, three call centres are now operating with extended hours. They can handle customers various requirements and for those wanting the final product – My Vaccine Pass – it can be emailed to the customer or posted to them.

The option via post is also now available.

“In addition to postal and online generation of the Passes, we are rolling out an option for people that prefer to deal with someone face-to-face. Over the next couple of days customers will be able to go to a pharmacy and request their My Vaccine Pass. Nearly 400 pharmacies around the country currently providing COVID-19 vaccinations will now also be able to assist people with getting a vaccine pass,” said Mr Dreyer.

The priority of pharmacies is to dispense medicines but they are ready to assist people who do not have internet access or would prefer this option.

Locations of participating pharmacies are listed on https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/



Customers are asked to continue to be patient as staff at call centres and pharmacies do their best to assist with queries and help people generate their My Vaccine Pass.

There is time for people to get their pass and if you can’t get through immediately on 0800 222 478, call back later, or use the My Covid Record website if you are able to.

My Vaccine Pass, which is an official record of a person’s COVID-19 vaccination status, will help people access places within New Zealand that require proof of vaccination under the new COVID Protection Framework. The CPF will go live at 11.59pm, 2 December.

Notes:

Not all pharmacies provide the service to get My Vaccine Pass – this is just those pharmacies providing COVID Vaccination. All of these are listed on Healthpoint.co.nz and include hours/days open.

Pharmacies assisting with My Vaccine Pass include Life Pharmacy Dunedin to Quins Gore Pharmacy and My Pharmacy Te Puke to Unichem Ratanui (Henderson).

© Scoop Media

