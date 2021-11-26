News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Ministry Adds Channels To Obtain My Vaccine Pass

Friday, 26 November 2021, 8:31 am
Press Release: Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health has issued more than 2 million My Vaccine Passes and, with demand continuing to grow, has released additional options for people to obtain their My Vaccine Pass.

“More than 50 percent of people in New Zealand that are fully vaccinated have now received their My Vaccine Pass. The new online system we built for my Vaccine Pass has worked incredibly well with these volumes,” said Michael Dreyer, Group Manager National Digital Services.

“We are expecting a lot more requests in the coming days online however it has been our call centres that have faced unprecedented demand with higher volumes experienced than Vaccine bookings.

“With nearly 70,000 calls received yesterday alone to the 0800 number, we have added to our call centre capacity to support customers wanting to set up their My COVID Record, check their NHI number, or generate their My Vaccine Pass,” said Mr Dreyer.

The fastest option to get a My Vaccine Pass is online but for those people who need extra assistance, three call centres are now operating with extended hours. They can handle customers various requirements and for those wanting the final product – My Vaccine Pass – it can be emailed to the customer or posted to them.

The option via post is also now available.

“In addition to postal and online generation of the Passes, we are rolling out an option for people that prefer to deal with someone face-to-face. Over the next couple of days customers will be able to go to a pharmacy and request their My Vaccine Pass. Nearly 400 pharmacies around the country currently providing COVID-19 vaccinations will now also be able to assist people with getting a vaccine pass,” said Mr Dreyer.

The priority of pharmacies is to dispense medicines but they are ready to assist people who do not have internet access or would prefer this option.

Locations of participating pharmacies are listed on https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/


Customers are asked to continue to be patient as staff at call centres and pharmacies do their best to assist with queries and help people generate their My Vaccine Pass.

There is time for people to get their pass and if you can’t get through immediately on 0800 222 478, call back later, or use the My Covid Record website if you are able to.

My Vaccine Pass, which is an official record of a person’s COVID-19 vaccination status, will help people access places within New Zealand that require proof of vaccination under the new COVID Protection Framework. The CPF will go live at 11.59pm, 2 December.

Notes:

Not all pharmacies provide the service to get My Vaccine Pass – this is just those pharmacies providing COVID Vaccination. All of these are listed on Healthpoint.co.nz and include hours/days open.

Pharmacies assisting with My Vaccine Pass include Life Pharmacy Dunedin to Quins Gore Pharmacy and My Pharmacy Te Puke to Unichem Ratanui (Henderson).

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 