News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Help Shape The Waiariki Disability Action Plan

Friday, 26 November 2021, 1:25 pm
Press Release: Waiariki Disability Action

There is less than a week left to share any thoughts and ideas on how people with disabilities can live their best life. Before the Bay of Plenty and Lakes District Health Boards (DHBs) prepare their regionwide disability action plan, they want to hear from the people that it involves first. Everyone who has a disability, cares for some with a disability or works in the sector can contribute to the plan by completing a survey on www.momenta.org/actionplan. The survey closes on Wednesday 1 December.

Peter Chandler, CEO of the Bay of Plenty District Health Board, says: “The survey has been given the fitting name Whakarongo pīkari, meaning ‘listening attentively’ and that is exactly what we will be doing. There is no point in us developing a plan if we don’t know what the disability community needs. Their input is essential and will not only determine the actions, but also the priorities in the action plan.”

Together with Momenta – who have a long history in the Bay of Plenty working and advocating in the disability sector – and a group of representatives from the disability community, the DHBs have set up a survey covering topics such as health, access and employment. The input from the survey will lead to practical actions to be included in the Waiariki Disability Action Plan, which will be completed by February 2022. These actions will address: removing barriers, providing greater access and improving the health outcomes for all people with disabilities in the Waiariki region, while ensuring equity to health services for everyone with disabilities.

Have your say

To have your say on the Waiariki Disability Action Plan visit www.momenta.org.nz/actionplan by Wednesday the 1st December. Apart from the standard version, the survey is also available in te reo Māori, as an easy read document and in New Zealand Sign Language. To fill out a printed version or braille, please contact Momenta at actionplan@momenta.org.nz or download at www.momenta.org.nz/actionplan. Follow Momenta on Facebook for updates regarding the plan: /WaiarikiDisabilityActionPlan.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waiariki Disability Action on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 