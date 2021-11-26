Help Shape The Waiariki Disability Action Plan

There is less than a week left to share any thoughts and ideas on how people with disabilities can live their best life. Before the Bay of Plenty and Lakes District Health Boards (DHBs) prepare their regionwide disability action plan, they want to hear from the people that it involves first. Everyone who has a disability, cares for some with a disability or works in the sector can contribute to the plan by completing a survey on www.momenta.org/actionplan. The survey closes on Wednesday 1 December.

Peter Chandler, CEO of the Bay of Plenty District Health Board, says: “The survey has been given the fitting name Whakarongo pīkari, meaning ‘listening attentively’ and that is exactly what we will be doing. There is no point in us developing a plan if we don’t know what the disability community needs. Their input is essential and will not only determine the actions, but also the priorities in the action plan.”

Together with Momenta – who have a long history in the Bay of Plenty working and advocating in the disability sector – and a group of representatives from the disability community, the DHBs have set up a survey covering topics such as health, access and employment. The input from the survey will lead to practical actions to be included in the Waiariki Disability Action Plan, which will be completed by February 2022. These actions will address: removing barriers, providing greater access and improving the health outcomes for all people with disabilities in the Waiariki region, while ensuring equity to health services for everyone with disabilities.

Have your say

To have your say on the Waiariki Disability Action Plan visit www.momenta.org.nz/actionplan by Wednesday the 1st December. Apart from the standard version, the survey is also available in te reo Māori, as an easy read document and in New Zealand Sign Language. To fill out a printed version or braille, please contact Momenta at actionplan@momenta.org.nz or download at www.momenta.org.nz/actionplan. Follow Momenta on Facebook for updates regarding the plan: /WaiarikiDisabilityActionPlan.

