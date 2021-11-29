Lockton New Zealand Appoints Peter Lowe As CEO

Lockton New Zealand (Lockton Companies NZ Limited Partnership) is delighted to announce the appointment of Peter Lowe as Chief Executive Officer, effective from Monday, 29 November, 2021.

A qualified Chartered Accountant, Mr Lowe has a background in alternative risk financing (having established approximately 100 captive insurance companies) and reinsurance design, and has managed large global insurance programmes, including the design and placement of risk financing programmes.

Previously the CEO, Director and Senior Vice President of large international brokers, Mr Lowe is a champion of risk-led conversations and brings international experience, contacts and understanding to and for the benefit of his clients.

Mr Lowe is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and a Fellow of CPA Australia. He has a Bachelor of Business from Monash University’s (Caulfield Institute of Technology), ASIC Tier 2 qualifications, and is a Qualified Practicing Insurance Broker.

Lockton Australia CEO Paul Marsden said Mr Lowe is an outstanding choice, bringing a wealth of international business experience, having worked in Australia, the UK, Bermuda, the USA and New Zealand.

“This appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Lockton as we continue to expand our global reach in markets where we know we can make the greatest difference. I look forward to supporting Peter and his team, as they fill a gap in the New Zealand corporate space by raising the bar on service levels offered by other brokers.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Lowe said he felt honoured to lead a team of highly experienced local specialists and industry leaders.

“I look forward to empowering our people to provide risk leadership and deliver solutions designed specifically to meet our clients’ needs. It is this client-first approach that will deliver the most innovative, efficient and resilient risk solutions for our clients.”

Mr Lowe added that he was excited for the team to deliver high quality risk advice throughout New Zealand and the Pacific.

“I am determined for Lockton to continue to be the industry leader and voice in risk advice and risk management for the delivery of desired outcomes.“

Lockton New Zealand opened its (virtual) doors in early September amid a nationwide lockdown. With risk advisors in Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch, Lockton New Zealand has its sights set on further expansion in other locations across the North and South Islands in the short to medium term.

