News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Lockton New Zealand Appoints Peter Lowe As CEO

Monday, 29 November 2021, 2:03 pm
Press Release: Lockton NZ

Lockton New Zealand (Lockton Companies NZ Limited Partnership) is delighted to announce the appointment of Peter Lowe as Chief Executive Officer, effective from Monday, 29 November, 2021.

A qualified Chartered Accountant, Mr Lowe has a background in alternative risk financing (having established approximately 100 captive insurance companies) and reinsurance design, and has managed large global insurance programmes, including the design and placement of risk financing programmes.

Previously the CEO, Director and Senior Vice President of large international brokers, Mr Lowe is a champion of risk-led conversations and brings international experience, contacts and understanding to and for the benefit of his clients.

Mr Lowe is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and a Fellow of CPA Australia. He has a Bachelor of Business from Monash University’s (Caulfield Institute of Technology), ASIC Tier 2 qualifications, and is a Qualified Practicing Insurance Broker.

Lockton Australia CEO Paul Marsden said Mr Lowe is an outstanding choice, bringing a wealth of international business experience, having worked in Australia, the UK, Bermuda, the USA and New Zealand.

“This appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Lockton as we continue to expand our global reach in markets where we know we can make the greatest difference. I look forward to supporting Peter and his team, as they fill a gap in the New Zealand corporate space by raising the bar on service levels offered by other brokers.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Lowe said he felt honoured to lead a team of highly experienced local specialists and industry leaders.

“I look forward to empowering our people to provide risk leadership and deliver solutions designed specifically to meet our clients’ needs. It is this client-first approach that will deliver the most innovative, efficient and resilient risk solutions for our clients.”

Mr Lowe added that he was excited for the team to deliver high quality risk advice throughout New Zealand and the Pacific.

“I am determined for Lockton to continue to be the industry leader and voice in risk advice and risk management for the delivery of desired outcomes.“

Lockton New Zealand opened its (virtual) doors in early September amid a nationwide lockdown. With risk advisors in Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch, Lockton New Zealand has its sights set on further expansion in other locations across the North and South Islands in the short to medium term.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Lockton NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 