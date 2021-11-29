News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

SCOPe Launches Extensive THR Online Library

Monday, 29 November 2021, 3:25 pm
Press Release: sCOPe

The newest global collaboration of Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) consumer groups, sCOPe, has launched a comprehensive library of online panel discussions and presentations.

sCOPe includes leading THR associations CASAA (Consumer Advocates for Smoke-Free Alternatives Association) in the United States, ARDT Iberoamerica in Latin America, and CAPHRA (Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates).

sCOPe recently broadcast around the clock during COP9 - the 9th Conference of Parties for the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).

“sCOPe’s five-day global livestream was a huge success, countering and shining much-needed sunlight on COP9. It shows just what can be achieved when international consumer organizations come together in their tireless work to humanize and promote the life-changing tobacco harm reduction movement,” says Alex Clark, CEO of CASAA.

Hours of sCOPe’s presentations by international THR experts and panel discussions featuring consumer advocates have now been uploaded into one online library, available at https://bit.ly/319zzkx

Nancy Loucas, Executive Coordinator of CAPHRA, says if more smokers’ lives are to be saved then the WHO must not be allowed to continue to demonize safer nicotine alternatives like vaping. Instead, it must be mandated to follow the scientific evidence.

It’s critical, she says, over the next two years that the world’s THR organizations work more closely and effectively together.

“sCOPe provides consumers, the public and the media with an invaluable resource and platform going forward. Our focus now shifts to COP10 in 2023 where risk reduced products will be a key discussion topic for delegates. With over one billion smokers’ lives at stake, consumers need one clear voice and sCOPe now provides that,” says Nancy Loucas.

Ignacio Leiva Benitez, General Secretary of ARDT Iberoamerica, says sCOPe will enable consumer groups to fight more successfully on behalf of adult smokers, in every country, to gain better access to safer alternatives.

Chilean consumer advocate Ignacio Leiva Benitez, General Secretary of ARDT Iberoamerica, says Latin America is delighted to be part of sCOPe and now working more closely with allies from all around the world.

“sCOPe is all about showing the world’s decisionmakers what has worked for us individuals and changed our lives for the better. I started vaping 12 years ago, after smoking two packets of cigarettes a day. For years I tried different ways to quit but was unsuccessful until I discovered nicotine vaping. sCOPe will enable us to fight more successfully on behalf of adult smokers, in every country, to gain better access to safer alternatives,” says Ignacio Leiva Benitez.

To access sCOPe’s online library visit, https://bit.ly/319zzkx

For a free digital media repository on tobacco harm reduction in Asia Pacific - including media releases, images and graphics - please visit https://apthrmedia.org

 

