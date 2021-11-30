Latest Update On COVID-19

There were eight new cases confirmed in the Waikato overnight, with four in Te Kūiti, one in Huntly, one in Hamilton, one in Ngāruawāhia, and one in Te Awamutu.

Five of today’s cases have been linked to previous cases and the remaining three are under investigation today.

One case which remained under investigation yesterday has now been confirmed as Taupiri.

The total number of cases is now 449 (157 active and 292 recovered). There are 40 active cases remaining under investigation.

Two new locations of interest were confirmed in Hamilton yesterday.

There are six pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across Waikato today in Hamilton, Ngāruawāhia, Ōtorohanga, Thames and Te Kūiti.

There are three COVID-19 positive patients in hospital, including two in Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

There were 2160 tests processed in the Waikato yesterday and 2871 vaccinations delivered.

In the Waikato, public health staff are now supporting 118 cases to isolate at home.

Note: previously listed case locations will at times be reclassified following investigations. Some cases have been allocated to locations outside Waikato so contribute to our case totals but are not listed in case locations. Cases may also be allocated to Waikato from other regions but arenot noted as a new case as they have been previously announced.

Location Number of active cases Te Kūiti 43 Huntly 43 Hamilton 32 Ngāruawāhia 9 Kāwhia 4 Ōtorohanga 4 Te Kauwhata 4 Waharoa 3 Cambridge 1 Piopio 1 Taupiri 1 Te Awamutu 1 Thames 1 Tokoroa 1 To be confirmed 3

Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest, or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.

Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.

COVID-19 testing centres

Testing locations in and around Waikato are also available on the Healthpoint and Waikato DHB websites.

WAHAROA

Hauora o Ngāti Haua car park

2 Cadman St, Waharoa

Tuesday 30 November 3 – 6pm

ŌTOROHANGA

Ōtorohanga Sports Club carpark, Island Reserve, Orahiri Terrace, Ōtorohanga

Tuesday 30 November 10am - 12pm

TE KŪITI

Centennial Park, William Street entrance, Te Kūiti

Fridays to Tuesdays 10am-2pm

Wednesdays 3-7pm

THAMES

Te Korowai o Hauora Thames, 210 Richmond Street, Thames

Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Saturday 10am-1pm

HUNTLY

Waahi Whanui, 17 Parry Street, Huntly

Wednesday to Saturday 10-3.30pm

NGĀRUAWĀHIA

Nga Miro Health Centre car park, 29 River Road, Ngāruawāhia

Tuesday 30 November 8am-3pm

HAMILTON

Founders Theatre carpark

Entrance off Norton Road

Daily 8am-4pm

Claudelands Event Centre

Gate 3, Brooklyn Road

Daily 10am-6pm

Te Kōhao Health

951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East

Daily 10am-4pm

TOKOROA

Testing is available on appointment from GPs. Both practices will test non-enrolled patients:

Tokoroa Family Health

Gate 3, Tokoroa Hospital, Maraetai Road, Tokoroa

Book on 07 886 5431

Tokoroa Medical Centre

57-75 Maraetai Road, Tokoroa

Book on 07 886 8777

GP practices

Please see www.waikatodhb.health.nz/cbac for a list of pop-up testing sites and designated general practices where anyone can be tested for free, and www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/waikato for all testing providers in the region.

Latest update on COVID-19 vaccinations

Reporting on vaccination rates at TLA level is provided by the Ministry of Health. This data is at 11.59pm 29 November 2021 and is the latest available at TLA level.

Territorial local authority 1st doses 2nd doses 1st doses as a % of eligible population Fully vaccinated as a % of eligible population Hamilton City 132,887 122,721 93.7% 86.6% Hauraki District 14,466 13,029 84.5% 76.1% Matamata-Piako District 27,136 24,883 89.2% 81.8% Ōtorohanga District 7088 6304 82.2% 73.1% Ruapehu District 5606 4893 84.3% 73.6% South Waikato District 17,275 15,053 86.7% 75.5% Thames-Coromandel District 24,404 22,487 88.0% 81.1% Waikato District 43,995 40,157 89.5% 81.7% Waipa District 45,144 42,384 93.7% 88.0% Waitomo District 6955 6156 91.9% 81.4% Waikato region 324,956 298,067 91.0% 83.5%

Data at SA2 level (approximately equivalent to suburb) is available on the Ministry of Health website.

Pop-up vaccination sites and vaccination clinics

Hours at the Te Awa The Base community vaccination centre in Te Rapa, Hamilton, have been extended from this week. The vaccination centre will now open from 9am to 9pm every Thursday and Friday, starting 28 October, until Christmas to cater for people who cannot be vaccinated during normal working hours.

There are number of pop-up vaccination centres operating across the Waikato this week. Details are at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile.

The Cambridge community vaccination centre at Cambridge Community Marae is closed. Vaccinations will continue to be available at Cambridge Medical Centre (bookings essential via www.bookmyvaccine.nz or 0800 28 29 26) and Unichem Cambridge (offering both walk-ins and bookings). There is good capacity at both sites to support the community. Vaccinations are free wherever you go.

Mobile vaccination clinics are rolling out across the takiwā with regular visits to locations through to the end of the year. The schedule is on the Waikato DHB website and will be regularly updated with more dates and locations.

Also visit the Waikato DHB FB page for up-to-date mobile vaccination clinic locations.

In Hamilton and elsewhere in the Waikato, you can get your vaccinations at GPs, pharmacies, mobile sites and at our vaccination centres. There's lots of options, so come along and meet the friendly vaccination teams.

Walk-in appointments are available at many vaccination sites across the Waikato.

People can now also bus free to and from their vaccination appointment if they show proof of their booking. See busit.co.nz/vaccination for more details.

Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment

Although walk-ins are available at many vaccination sites, the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.

If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.

If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.

Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.

We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 3 to follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

If people have flu-like symptoms

Do not come into the hospital if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.

If you are concerned about your risk of COVID-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test

GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice first

Please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment

After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic

We recommend you take your NHI number with you, which can speed up the timeframe to receive your test results.

