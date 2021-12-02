News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

ProCare Launches Reimagining Health Initiative To Support Collaborative Change

Thursday, 2 December 2021, 2:24 pm
Press Release: ProCare Health

With the proposed changes to the health system looking to take more of a localities and network management approach to primary healthcare in the future, ProCare has today launched a new initiative and website called Reimagining Health as a another way of helping to ensure Tāmaki Makaurau is supporting new ways of working across communities and providers to help achieve better health outcomes, support equity in health and prepare for the reforms coming into effect.

This website aims to deliver providers and communities with information about the upcoming changes in the health system around a localities approach and outlines how people can come together in order to best meet the healthcare needs of the local community.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at ProCare says: “We are really excited that this kaupapa calls on the healthcare sector to do things differently through using more of a population health lens overlayed with wider factors that can impact on health. There is an opportunity to improve the way care is delivered through localities and network management, and this approach is aimed at improving the overall health and wellbeing of communities and whānau, while reducing the health inequities we currently see across Tāmaki Makaurau.

“It is a holistic approach that considers the wider determinants of health, our health behaviours and lifestyles, an integrated health and care system that can help support people and the communities we live in. Whānau will be at the centre of localities through active participation between providers and communities so that care reflects what matters to the people in the locality,” continues Norwell.

“By launching the Reimagining Health initiative and website, we hope to encourage more providers and communities to think about the integration of care models and to explore the process we have outlined around how this can happen in reality,” she continues.

“So far, there are a number of organisations that have already given their tautoko (support) to the vision and principle of the localities approach as outlined on the partnerships page of the website. If there are other organisations, localities or network management groups out there that would like to work with us, find out more about how the approach could work or would be interested in ProCare working with their locality or network management group, we would encourage them to get in touch,” concludes Norwell.

 

Notes to Editors

The Reimagining Health website can be found at www.reimagininghealth.nz

About ProCare - ProCare is New Zealand’s largest network of family doctors (GPs), nurses, general practice teams and healthcare professionals providing community-based healthcare to more than 800,000 people across the greater Auckland region. As New Zealand’s largest Primary Health Organisation we represent 167 practices serving the largest Pacific and South Asian populations enrolled in general practice in New Zealand and the largest Māori population in Tāmaki Makaurau. For more information go to www.procare.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ProCare Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 