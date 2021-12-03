News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Innovative Partnership To Reduce Long Term Conditions And Improve Wellbeing

Friday, 3 December 2021, 11:01 am
Press Release: Ministry of Health

A new innovative partnership will help to improve the physical health and wellbeing of Māori and Pacific communities in South Auckland.

The Ministry of Health is committing $500,000 in funding over two years to support Buttabean Motivation (BBM), led by David Letele. Part of this funding will also go towards evaluating the impact of this partnership over the two years.

Deborah Woodley, Deputy Director-General, Population Health and Prevention says BBM is a 15,000-strong movement in South Auckland which engages predominately with Māori and Pacific whānau to improve their health and wellbeing through physical activity and nutritional advice in a culturally safe environment.

“This is an innovative and collaborative partnership between the Ministry, BBM supported by The Just Move Charitable Health Trust, and Total Healthcare PHO.

“It’s an equity focused, local initiative where BBM focuses on supporting, educating, and training local communities, particularly people with long-term conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.

“Long-term conditions are the leading cause of illness, disability, and death in New Zealand. In addition to personal health costs, they produce a significant economic and social burden.

“Improving equity of outcomes across Aotearoa is a key focus for the health system. We know Māori and Pacific people experience long-term conditions at a younger age, with poorer outcomes and a shorter life expectancy. Initiatives which align with the health system reforms and community-focused approaches are an important step forward.

“We need to engage not just at a national level, but locally, to ensure communities are supported in ways that best address their needs where they live, learn, and work, in a safe, culturally appropriate environment that resonates with them.

“That’s exactly what BBM does. It offers a supportive online and in-person community and runs a range of programmes tailored to individuals or groups. The programmes are uniquely structured with the way coaches engage with people and their whānau. It’s at no cost, which removes a key barrier for people.

“The programme is delivering positive results, with evidence of positive lifestyle changes from participants, including sustained weight loss. Participants and staff say this can be the last port of call for people struggling with their health, in a system which has traditionally been difficult to navigate.

“This new funding will enable BBM to strengthen its programmes – including, engaging and delivering additional motivational support, coaching and exercise programmes; developing a coaching network and ‘train the trainer’ workshops; increasing enrolment from groups and individuals with or at risk of long-term conditions; expanding the workforce including health screening, health coaching and medical support from Total Healthcare.

“This is a really exciting initiative. The first intake referred from Total Healthcare PHO into the new extended programmes starts from February 2022. I look forward to hearing how the partnership progresses,” Deborah Woodley says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 