Latest Update On COVID-19

There are two new cases in the Waikato. The location for one of these cases is currently under investigation. The other case lives in Rotorua but is isolating in the Waikato region.

There is also a case isolating in Whitianga who had recently relocated from Auckland in compliance with the border and travel requirements. The case is currently included in Auckland’s reporting but may be transferred to Waikato.

Four cases for which locations remained under investigation yesterday have now been confirmed with two from Te Kūiti, one each from Te Kauwhata, and Huntly.

The total number of cases is now 478 (142 active and 336 recovered). There are 38 active cases that are as yet unlinked.

Two new locations of interest were confirmed yesterday in Ōtorohanga.

Nine pop-up and dedicated testing sites are operating across the Waikato today in Hamilton, Huntly, Ngāruawāhia, Te Kūiti, Waharoa, Thames, Taumarunui, and Ōtorohanga.

There are two COVID-19 positive patients in Waikato Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

There were 1509 tests processed in the Waikato yesterday and 3255 vaccinations given.

In the Waikato, public health staff are now supporting 90 cases to isolate at home.

Location Number of active cases Te Kūiti 44 Huntly 39 Hamilton 21 Kāwhia 10 Ngāruawāhia 7 Te Kauwhata 5 Ōtorohanga 3 Waharoa 3 Piopio 2 Te Anga 2 Taupiri 1 To be confirmed 3

Note: previously listed case locations will at times be reclassified following investigations. Some cases have been allocated to locations outside Waikato so contribute to our case totals but are not listed in case locations. Cases may also be allocated to Waikato from other regions but are not noted as a new case as they have been previously announced.

Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest, or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.

Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.

COVID-19 testing centres

Testing locations in and around Waikato are also available on the Healthpoint and Waikato DHB websites.

TAUMARUNUI

Miriama Club, Miriama St, Taumarunui

Friday 3 December 10am - 2pm

TE KŪITI

Centennial Park, William Street entrance, Te Kūiti

Friday 3 December 10am – 2pm

ŌTOROHANGA

Ōtorohanga Sports Club carpark, Island Reserve, Orahiri Terrace

Friday 3 December 10am - 12pm

WAHAROA

Hauora o Ngāti Haua, 2 Cadman St, Waharoa

Friday 3 December 3-6pm

HAURAKI - THAMES

Te Korowai o Hauora Thames, 210 Richmond Street, Thames

Monday-Friday 9am-3pm

Saturday 10am-1pm

HUNTLY

Waahi Whanui, 17 Parry Street, Huntly

Friday to Saturday 10-3.30pm

NGĀRUAWĀHIA

Nga Miro Health Centre car park, 29 River Road, Ngāruawāhia

Friday 3 December 11am - 6pm

HAMILTON

Founders Theatre carpark

Entrance off Norton Road

Daily 8am-4pm

Claudelands Event Centre

Gate 3, Brooklyn Road

Daily 10am-6pm

Te Kōhao Health

951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East

Daily 10am-4pm

TOKOROA

Testing is available on appointment from GPs. Both practices will test non-enrolled patients:

Tokoroa Family Health

Gate 3, Tokoroa Hospital, Maraetai Road, Tokoroa

Book on 07 886 5431

Tokoroa Medical Centre

57-75 Maraetai Road, Tokoroa

Book on 07 886 8777

GP practices

Please see www.waikatodhb.health.nz/cbac for a list of pop-up testing sites and designated general practices where anyone can be tested for free, and www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/waikato for all testing providers in the region.

Latest update on COVID-19 vaccinations

Reporting on vaccination rates at TLA level is provided by the Ministry of Health. This data is at 11.59pm 2 December 2021 and is the latest available at TLA level.

Territorial local authority 1st doses 2nd doses 1st doses as a % of eligible population Fully vaccinated as a % of eligible population Hamilton City 133,532 124,158 94.2% 87.6% Hauraki District 14,594 13,252 85.2% 77.4% Matamata-Piako District 27,324 25,320 89.8% 83.2% Ōtorohanga District 7151 6463 82.9% 74.9% Ruapehu District 5679 5001 85.4% 75.2% South Waikato District 17,436 15,356 87.5% 77.0% Thames-Coromandel District 24,577 22,769 88.5% 82.1% Waikato District 44,218 40,687 89.9% 82.7% Waipa District 45,348 42,894 94.1% 89.0% Waitomo District 7011 6262 92.7% 82.8% Waikato region 326,850 302,162 91.5% 84.6%

Data at SA2 level (approximately equivalent to suburb) is available on the Ministry of Health website.

Pop-up vaccination sites and vaccination clinics

Hours at the Te Awa The Base community vaccination centre in Te Rapa, Hamilton, have been extended from this week. The vaccination centre will now open from 9am to 9pm every Thursday and Friday, starting 28 October, until Christmas to cater for people who cannot be vaccinated during normal working hours.

There are number of pop-up vaccination centres operating across the Waikato this week. Details are at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile.

The Cambridge community vaccination centre at Cambridge Community Marae is closed. Vaccinations will continue to be available at Cambridge Medical Centre (bookings essential via www.bookmyvaccine.nz or 0800 28 29 26) and Unichem Cambridge (offering both walk-ins and bookings). There is good capacity at both sites to support the community. Vaccinations are free wherever you go.

Mobile vaccination clinics are rolling out across the takiwā with regular visits to locations through to the end of the year. The schedule is on the Waikato DHB website and will be regularly updated with more dates and locations.

Also visit the Waikato DHB FB page for up-to-date mobile vaccination clinic locations.

In Hamilton and elsewhere in the Waikato, you can get your vaccinations at GPs, pharmacies, mobile sites and at our vaccination centres. There's lots of options, so come along and meet the friendly vaccination teams.

Walk-in appointments are available at many vaccination sites across the Waikato.

People can now also bus free to and from their vaccination appointment if they show proof of their booking. See busit.co.nz/vaccination for more details.

Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment

Although walk-ins are available at many vaccination sites, the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.

If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.

If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.

Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.

We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 3 to follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

If people have flu-like symptoms

Do not come into the hospital if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.

If you are concerned about your risk of COVID-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test

GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice first

Please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment

After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic

We recommend you take your NHI number with you, which can speed up the timeframe to receive your test results.

