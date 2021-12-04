News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Metro Auckland Hits 90 Per Cent Double-dose Milestone

Saturday, 4 December 2021, 5:58 am
Press Release: Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

80 per cent of Māori in Tamaki Makaurau fully vaccinated

On the first day out of lockdown, Aotearoa’s biggest city is celebrating more than one significant vaccination achievement.

Ninety per cent of the eligible population in Tāmaki Makaurau is now fully vaccinated, with the milestone being struck today. Waitemāta DHB has joined Auckland DHB in surpassing the mark. Counties Manukau isn’t far off, with the DHB projected to hit 90 per cent within the next couple of weeks.

And, 80 per cent of Māori aged 12 and over in Auckland DHB are now fully vaccinated.

NRHCC vaccination programme director Matt Hannant says it’s an exciting day.

“This success is a testament to the determination and relentless efforts of our Māori and Pacific providers, who have been bringing the vaccine and information to all corners of the city for months on end.”

He says the news will no doubt provide some extra comfort to Aucklanders, who today have new freedoms under the traffic light system, but also to people outside of the city in the lead-up to the border re-opening and the summer holidays.

NRHCC Māori lead Karl Snowden says the consistent hard work on the ground has absolutely paid off.

“It’s heart-warming to hear that such a large proportion of our Māori population, who are three times more likely to be hospitalised with COVID-19, are now protected.

“Our Māori providers who have taken to the streets with their vaccination buses and campervans for months on end, don’t plan on letting up until that all-important target is met.”

Mr Snowden says he’s confident that Counties Manukau will hit 90 per cent double-dose very soon, particularly with the large number of pop-up events planned in south Auckland right up until December 23.

Tomorrow, Whanau Ora is holding a 12-hour vaccination event with a line-up of bands and musicians, including Rob Ruha. There’s also a youth night market vaccination drive-through on Saturday in Papatoetoe, the Gotyadot campaign is happening at sites across the city and a drive-in movie and vaccination event happening at the Airport Park and Ride on Sunday.

Here is the link to the weekend schedule: vaccinateforauckland.nz, which is also below:

· Massey Ave Car Park - Fri 3 Dec, 9:30am-2pm, Massey Ave, Pukekohe

· Manurewa Library - Carpark Drive Through - Fri 3 Dec, 9am - 4pm, 7 Hill Road, Manurewa

· To'utupu Malu'i Ma'a Tonga (TMMT Event) - Fri 3 - Sat 4 Dec, 08:30am-5pm, 143 Favona Road, Mangere (Siasi Uesuliana Tau'atana 'O Tonga' Api Ko Tuingapapai)

· Henderson Intermediate - Sat 4 Dec, 8am - 3pm, 70 Lincoln Road, Henderson

· Kaipara Vaccinations - Sat 4 Dec, 9am - 3pm, Rautawhiri Park, Helensville

· Rosehill College Vaccination Drive - Sat 4 Dec, 10am - 4pm, 5 Edinburgh Avenue, Rosehill

· Youth Night Market Vaccination Drive Thru Event - Sat 4 Dec, 5:30pm-10pm, Hunters Plaza, Papatoetoe

· GotYaDot - Huakina Dotting Hub - Sat 4 Dec, 8:30am-9:30am, 6 Roulston Street, Pukekohe

· GotYaDot - Papakura Marae - Sat 4 Dec, 9:30am-10:30am, 29 Hunua Road, Papakura

· GotYaDot - Rainbows End, Sat 4 Dec, 11:30am-12:30pm, 2 Clist Cres, Manukau (Rainbows End)

· GotYaDot - Hoani Waititi Marae - Sat 4 Dec, 1:30pm-2:30pm, 451 West Coast Road, Oratia

· GotYaDot - Ngati Whatua Oraki - Whai Maia - Sat 4 Dec, 3pm - 4pm, 230 Kupe Street, Oraki

· Park n Ride Movies & Vax - Sun 5 Dec, 4pm - 6pm, 42 Verissimo Drive, Māngere

· Youth Horizon Campervan - Fri 3 Dec, 8:30am - 5pm, New Lynn

· Mahi Tahi Trust Campervan - Fri 3 Dec, 10am - 1pm. 15a Ronwood Avenue, Manukau

· Reweti Marae Campervan - Sat 4 Dec, 9am - 3pm, 1285 State Highway 16, Waimauku

· Otakanini Haranui Marae Campervan - Sat 4 Dec, 10am - 1pm, 405 South Head Road, Parakai

· Port Albert Boat Ramp Campervan - Sat 4 - Sun 5 Dec, 9am - 3pm, 133 Wharf Road, Port Albert

People can otherwise walk in at any of our vaccination centres this weekend. Full details of opening hours and sites can be found at vaccinateforauckland.nz

If you’re over 18 years old and it’s been at least six months since your second dose, you are now eligible for a booster dose. You can book an appointment online using the Book My Vaccine website or by calling 0800 28 29 26. Booster doses are available at all community vaccination centres and vaccinating GPs and pharmacies.

And for those wanting to get the AstraZeneca vaccine, bookings can now be made online at Book My Vaccine. Here’s a link to an interactive map showing the list of vaccination sites across Tāmaki Makaurau that are offering the AstraZeneca vaccine: vaccinateforauckland.nz

