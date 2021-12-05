News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Two DHBs Hit 90% First Doses For Māori; 106 Community Cases; 77 People In Hospital, 7 In ICU

Sunday, 5 December 2021, 1:58 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Two DHBs, Auckland and Capital and Coast DHBs, have now reached the milestone of 90% of their eligible Māori population having had their first vaccination.

This is closely followed by four other DHBs – Waitemata, MidCentral, Hutt Valley and Wairarapa DHBs, all with eligible Māori population vaccination rates at or above 87% for first vaccinations.

We continue to close in on the 90% vaccination milestone with 88% of the total eligible population nationwide (aged 12 and over) now fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccine update 
Total vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people)7,724,694: 3,923,813 first doses (93%); 3,681,862 second doses (88%); 16,857 third primary doses; 102,162 booster doses
Total vaccines administered yesterday26,957: 5,636 first doses; 13,998 second doses; 253 third primary doses; 7,070 booster doses
Māori (percentage of eligible people)480,746 first doses (84%); 407,535 second doses (71%)
Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people)264,977 first doses (92%); second doses 240,947 (84%)
Total first and second vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday1,430 first doses; and 3,912 second doses
My Vaccine Passes issued141,062 issued yesterday; 3,660,132 issued in total
Vaccination rates by DHB (with active cases) 
Northland DHB (percentage of eligible people)First doses (86%); second doses (79%)
Auckland Metro DHBs (percentage of eligible people)First doses (95%); second doses (91%)
Waikato DHB (percentage of eligible people)First doses (92%); second doses (86%)
Bay of Plenty DHB (percentage of eligible people)First doses (91%); second doses (83%)
Lakes DHB (percentage of eligible people)First doses (90%)*; second doses (81%)
MidCentral DHB (percentage of eligible people)First doses (93%); second doses (86%)
Whanganui DHBFirst doses (89%); second doses (81%)
Hawke’s Bay DHB (percentage of eligible people)First doses (92%); second doses (84%)
Nelson-Marlborough DHB (percentage of eligible people)First doses (93%); second doses (86%)
Canterbury DHB (percentage of eligible people)First doses (96%); second doses (91%)
Taranaki DHB (percentage of eligible people)First doses (91%); second doses (84%)
Hospitalisations 
Cases in hospital77: Waitemata (14); Auckland (31); Counties Manukau (28); Waikato (3); Bay of Plenty (1)
Vaccination status of current hospitalisations (Northern Region wards only)Unvaccinated or not eligible (38 cases / 56%); partially immunised <7 days from second dose or have only received one dose (17 cases / 25%); fully vaccinated at least 7 days before being reported as a case (9 cases / 13%); unknown (4 cases / 6%)
Average age of current hospitalisations48
Cases in ICU or HDU7 (2 in Auckland; 3 in Middlemore, 1 in North Shore; 1 in Waikato)
Cases 
Seven day rolling average of community cases133
Number of new community cases106
Number of new cases identified at the border2
Location of new community cases*Northland (3), Auckland (93), Waikato (8), Whanganui (1), Canterbury (1)
Location of community cases (total)Location of community cases (total): Northland 91 (63 of whom have recovered); Auckland 8,271 (2,387 of whom have recovered); Waikato 508 (250 of whom have recovered); Bay of Plenty 72 (2 of whom recovered); Hawke’s Bay 3; Lakes 30 (19 of whom have recovered); Taranaki 8 (6 of whom have recovered); MidCentral 6 (3 have recovered); Whanganui 1; Wairarapa 3 (all recovered); Wellington 18 (all recovered); Nelson/Marlborough 16 (1 recovered); Canterbury 10 (5 of whom have recovered);
Number of community cases (total)9037 (in current community outbreak)
Confirmed cases (total)11,825
Historical cases207 out of 10,021 cases since 1 January
Cases infectious in the community54 cases reported yesterday have exposure events
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious49 cases reported yesterday have no exposure events
Cases epidemiologically linked39 of today’s new cases
Cases to be epidemiologically linked67 of today’s new cases
Cases epidemiologically linked (total)6,694 (810 unlinked in the last 14 days)
Contacts 
Number of active contacts being managed (total):7,442
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)69%
Percentage who have returned at least one result74%
Tests 
Number of tests (total)5,066,370
Number of tests total (last 24 hours)30,436
Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours)7,915
Tests rolling average (last 7 days)27,804
Testing centres in Auckland15
Wastewater 
Wastewater detectionsNo unexpected detections
NZ COVID Tracer 
Registered users (total)3,455,375
Poster scans (total)563,067,904
Manual diary entries (total)21,177,605
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday3,473,386

*Rounding up

New cases identified at the border

Arrival dateFromViaPositive test day/reasonManaged isolation/quarantine location
2 DecemberIrelandUnited Arab EmiratesDay 1 / routineChristchurch
2 December*EnglandUnited Arab EmiratesDay 1 / routineChristchurch

*a historical case


Today’s cases

Today, we are reporting new community cases in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Whanganui and Canterbury.

Regional updates

We’re continuing to ask anyone in New Zealand with symptoms – no matter how mild – to get tested, even if you’re vaccinated. Please remain isolated until you return a negative test result.

If you are not vaccinated, now is the time, as vaccination is number one defence against COVID-19. Your DHB or local health provider will have plenty of opportunities to make this happen.

Testing and vaccination centre locations nationwide can be found on the Healthpoint website.

Northland update

Today we are reporting three new cases in Northland.

Two are close contacts of previously reported cases, based in Kaitaia, and have already been isolating.

The third case is an essential worker, based in Whangarei, who regularly travels to Auckland for work. This person’s result was picked up through routine surveillance testing.

Testing and vaccination sites open in Northland can be found on the Northland DHB website.

Auckland Update

Today, there are 93 new cases being reported in Auckland.

Health staff are now supporting 3,628 people to isolate at home, including 857 cases.

Health staff continue to assess the locations of cases on a daily basis to ensure there’s good testing and vaccination centre coverage.

Waikato update

Today we are reporting eight new cases in Waikato - two in Hamilton, two in Te Kūiti, three in Piopio (near Te Kūiti) and one in Huntly.

Seven of the cases have been linked to previous cases and the eighth case is under investigation.

There are five testing sites operating across the region today in Hamilton, Te Kūiti, Taumarunui and Ōtorohanga.

Health staff are now supporting 107 cases to isolate at home.

Whanganui update

Today we are reporting a new case in Whanganui.

Public health staff are continuing to investigate but it appears the case recently travelled out of the city and is likely to have links to previously reported cases outside the region.

The person became symptomatic on Thursday and was tested on Friday before receiving their result yesterday.

Since the test, the person has been isolating in a dedicated community facility.

As investigations continue, a number of locations of interest have today been identified. Two have already been published today and more are expected this afternoon on the Ministry’s webpage.

Whanganui DHB’s testing site on hospital grounds, is open for an extended period today, until 3pm. You do not need an appointment.

For all the up to date testing and vaccination sites, please visit the Healthpoint website.

Canterbury

There are two new cases to report in Canterbury today and one case reported yesterday which has today been formally added to our case tally.

Yesterday’s case has been clearly linked to other cases in the Nelson-Tasman area. Canterbury DHB report that as soon as the person in Canterbury learned of their contact the person got a test and had been isolating at home since that time. The person’s prompt actions have reduced the chances of further spread and underline the importance of getting a test immediately if you have been to a location of interest, are identified as a contact or possible contact of a case, or if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.

The two latest cases, one of whom is a young child from the same household as yesterday’s case and the other is a close contact of yesterday’s case. All three were transferred to an MIQ facility yesterday. Work on tracing close contacts of these three cases is ongoing.

The latest two cases were notified after the Ministry’s 9am reporting cut off and will be added to the case tally tomorrow.

