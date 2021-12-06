Latest Update On COVID-19

There were eight new cases confirmed in Waikato overnight, with five from Te Kūiti and one each from Huntly, Ōtorohanga and Ngāruawāhia.
All have been linked to previous cases.
No new locations of interest were confirmed yesterday.
This brings the total number of cases during this Waikato outbreak to 517 (152 active, 365 recovered) with 36 active cases remaining under investigation.
There are nine pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across the Waikato today in Piopio, Hamilton, Te Kūiti, Taumarunui, Huntly, Ngāruawāhia and Ōtorohanga.
There are two COVID-19 positive patients in Waikato Hospital, including one in ICU.
There were 1927 tests processed in the Waikato yesterday and 793 vaccinations given.
In the Waikato, public health staff are now supporting 108 cases to isolate at home.
|Location
|Number of active cases
|Te Kūiti
|52
|Huntly
|39
|Hamilton
|12
|Kāwhia
|10
|Ngāruawāhia
|8
|Piopio
|7
|Ōtorohanga
|4
|Waharoa
|3
|Te Anga
|2
|Te Awamutu
|1
|Te Kauwhata
|1
|Tokoroa
|1
|Whitianga
|1
|To be confirmed
|6
Note: previously listed case locations will at times be reclassified following investigations. Some cases have been allocated to locations outside Waikato so contribute to our case totals but are not listed in case locations. Cases may also be allocated to Waikato from other regions but are not noted as a new case as they have been previously announced.
Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest, or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.
Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.
It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.
COVID-19 testing centres
Testing locations in and around Waikato are also available on the Healthpoint and Waikato DHB websites.
TAUMARUNUI
Miriama Club, Miriama St, Taumarunui
Wednesday 8 December to Saturday 11 December - 10am-2pm
PIOPIO
Mokau Kohunui Marae, 20 Moa Street, Piopio
Monday 6 December 1.30pm - 3.30pm
TE KŪITI
Centennial Park, William Street entrance, Te Kūiti
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday - 10am-2pm
Wednesday 3-7pm
ŌTOROHANGA
Ōtorohanga Sports Club
carpark, Island Reserve, Orahiri Terrace
7 days a week 10am - 12pm
HUNTLY
Waahi Whanui, 17 Parry Street, Huntly
Wednesday 8 December to Sunday 12 December – 9am – 3pm
NGĀRUAWĀHIA
Nga Miro Health Centre car park, 29 River Road, Ngāruawāhia
Monday 6 Dec, Wednesday 7 Dec, Friday 10 Dec - 11am - 6pm
Tuesday 7 Dec, Thursday 9 Dec - 8am - 3pm
Saturday 11 Dec - 9am - 2pm
HAURAKI - THAMES
Te Korowai o Hauora Thames, 210 Richmond Street, Thames
Monday-Friday 9am-3pm
Saturday 10am-1pm
HAMILTON
Founders Theatre carpark
Entrance off Norton Road
Daily 8am-4pm
Claudelands Event Centre
Gate 3, Brooklyn Road
Daily 10am-6pm
Te Kōhao Health
951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East
Daily 10am-4pm
TOKOROA
Testing is available on appointment from GPs. Both practices will test non-enrolled patients:
Tokoroa Family Health
Gate 3, Tokoroa Hospital, Maraetai Road, Tokoroa
Book on 07 886 5431
Tokoroa Medical Centre
57-75 Maraetai Road, Tokoroa
Book on 07 886 8777
GP practices
Please see www.waikatodhb.health.nz/cbac for a list of pop-up testing sites and designated general practices where anyone can be tested for free, and www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/waikato for all testing providers in the region.
Latest update on COVID-19 vaccinations
Reporting on vaccination rates at TLA level is provided by the Ministry of Health. This data is at 11.59pm 5 December 2021 and is the latest available at TLA level.
|Territorial local authority
|1st doses
|2nd doses
|1st doses as a % of eligible population
|Fully vaccinated as a % of eligible population
|Hamilton City
|133,959
|125,325
|94.5%
|88.4%
|Hauraki District
|14,685
|13,432
|85.8%
|78.4%
|Matamata-Piako District
|27,405
|25,530
|90.1%
|83.9%
|Ōtorohanga District
|7175
|6521
|83.2%
|75.6%
|Ruapehu District
|5723
|5070
|86.1%
|76.3%
|South Waikato District
|17,543
|15,633
|88.0%
|78.4%
|Thames-Coromandel District
|24,641
|22,935
|88.8%
|82.7%
|Waikato District
|44,360
|41,094
|90.2%
|83.6%
|Waipa District
|45,450
|43,202
|94.3%
|89.7%
|Waitomo District
|7043
|6323
|93.1%
|83.6%
|Waikato region
|327,984
|305,065
|91.8%
|85.4%
Data at SA2 level (approximately equivalent to suburb) is available on the Ministry of Health website.
Pop-up vaccination sites and vaccination clinics
Hours at the Te Awa The Base community vaccination centre in Te Rapa, Hamilton is open from 9am to 9pm every Thursday and Friday until Christmas to cater for people who cannot be vaccinated during normal working hours.
There are number of pop-up vaccination centres operating across the Waikato this week. Details are at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile.
- Mobile vaccination clinics are rolling out across the takiwā with regular visits to locations through to the end of the year. The schedule is on the Waikato DHB website and will be regularly updated with more dates and locations.
- Also visit the Waikato DHB FB page for up-to-date mobile vaccination clinic locations.
- In Hamilton and elsewhere in the Waikato, you can get your vaccinations at GPs, pharmacies, mobile sites and at our vaccination centres. There's lots of options, so come along and meet the friendly vaccination teams.
- Walk-in appointments are available at many vaccination sites across the Waikato.
- People can now also bus free to and from their vaccination appointment if they show proof of their booking. See busit.co.nz/vaccination for more details.
Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment
Although walk-ins are available at many vaccination sites, the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.
- If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.
- If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.
- Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.
...