Latest Update On COVID-19

There were eight new cases confirmed in Waikato overnight, with five from Te Kūiti and one each from Huntly, Ōtorohanga and Ngāruawāhia.

All have been linked to previous cases.

No new locations of interest were confirmed yesterday.

This brings the total number of cases during this Waikato outbreak to 517 (152 active, 365 recovered) with 36 active cases remaining under investigation.

There are nine pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across the Waikato today in Piopio, Hamilton, Te Kūiti, Taumarunui, Huntly, Ngāruawāhia and Ōtorohanga.

There are two COVID-19 positive patients in Waikato Hospital, including one in ICU.

There were 1927 tests processed in the Waikato yesterday and 793 vaccinations given.

In the Waikato, public health staff are now supporting 108 cases to isolate at home.

Location Number of active cases Te Kūiti 52 Huntly 39 Hamilton 12 Kāwhia 10 Ngāruawāhia 8 Piopio 7 Ōtorohanga 4 Waharoa 3 Te Anga 2 Te Awamutu 1 Te Kauwhata 1 Tokoroa 1 Whitianga 1 To be confirmed 6



Note: previously listed case locations will at times be reclassified following investigations. Some cases have been allocated to locations outside Waikato so contribute to our case totals but are not listed in case locations. Cases may also be allocated to Waikato from other regions but are not noted as a new case as they have been previously announced.

Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest, or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.

Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.

COVID-19 testing centres

Testing locations in and around Waikato are also available on the Healthpoint and Waikato DHB websites.

TAUMARUNUI

Miriama Club, Miriama St, Taumarunui

Wednesday 8 December to Saturday 11 December - 10am-2pm

PIOPIO

Mokau Kohunui Marae, 20 Moa Street, Piopio

Monday 6 December 1.30pm - 3.30pm

TE KŪITI

Centennial Park, William Street entrance, Te Kūiti

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday - 10am-2pm

Wednesday 3-7pm

ŌTOROHANGA

Ōtorohanga Sports Club carpark, Island Reserve, Orahiri Terrace

7 days a week 10am - 12pm

HUNTLY

Waahi Whanui, 17 Parry Street, Huntly

Wednesday 8 December to Sunday 12 December – 9am – 3pm

NGĀRUAWĀHIA

Nga Miro Health Centre car park, 29 River Road, Ngāruawāhia

Monday 6 Dec, Wednesday 7 Dec, Friday 10 Dec - 11am - 6pm

Tuesday 7 Dec, Thursday 9 Dec - 8am - 3pm

Saturday 11 Dec - 9am - 2pm

HAURAKI - THAMES

Te Korowai o Hauora Thames, 210 Richmond Street, Thames

Monday-Friday 9am-3pm

Saturday 10am-1pm

HAMILTON

Founders Theatre carpark

Entrance off Norton Road

Daily 8am-4pm

Claudelands Event Centre

Gate 3, Brooklyn Road

Daily 10am-6pm

Te Kōhao Health

951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East

Daily 10am-4pm

TOKOROA

Testing is available on appointment from GPs. Both practices will test non-enrolled patients:

Tokoroa Family Health

Gate 3, Tokoroa Hospital, Maraetai Road, Tokoroa

Book on 07 886 5431

Tokoroa Medical Centre

57-75 Maraetai Road, Tokoroa

Book on 07 886 8777

GP practices

Please see www.waikatodhb.health.nz/cbac for a list of pop-up testing sites and designated general practices where anyone can be tested for free, and www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/waikato for all testing providers in the region.

Latest update on COVID-19 vaccinations

Reporting on vaccination rates at TLA level is provided by the Ministry of Health. This data is at 11.59pm 5 December 2021 and is the latest available at TLA level.

Territorial local authority 1st doses 2nd doses 1st doses as a % of eligible population Fully vaccinated as a % of eligible population Hamilton City 133,959 125,325 94.5% 88.4% Hauraki District 14,685 13,432 85.8% 78.4% Matamata-Piako District 27,405 25,530 90.1% 83.9% Ōtorohanga District 7175 6521 83.2% 75.6% Ruapehu District 5723 5070 86.1% 76.3% South Waikato District 17,543 15,633 88.0% 78.4% Thames-Coromandel District 24,641 22,935 88.8% 82.7% Waikato District 44,360 41,094 90.2% 83.6% Waipa District 45,450 43,202 94.3% 89.7% Waitomo District 7043 6323 93.1% 83.6% Waikato region 327,984 305,065 91.8% 85.4%

Data at SA2 level (approximately equivalent to suburb) is available on the Ministry of Health website.

Pop-up vaccination sites and vaccination clinics

Hours at the Te Awa The Base community vaccination centre in Te Rapa, Hamilton is open from 9am to 9pm every Thursday and Friday until Christmas to cater for people who cannot be vaccinated during normal working hours.

There are number of pop-up vaccination centres operating across the Waikato this week. Details are at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile.

Mobile vaccination clinics are rolling out across the takiwā with regular visits to locations through to the end of the year. The schedule is on the Waikato DHB website and will be regularly updated with more dates and locations.

Also visit the Waikato DHB FB page for up-to-date mobile vaccination clinic locations.

In Hamilton and elsewhere in the Waikato, you can get your vaccinations at GPs, pharmacies, mobile sites and at our vaccination centres. There's lots of options, so come along and meet the friendly vaccination teams.

Walk-in appointments are available at many vaccination sites across the Waikato.

People can now also bus free to and from their vaccination appointment if they show proof of their booking. See busit.co.nz/vaccination for more details.

Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment

Although walk-ins are available at many vaccination sites, the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.

If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.

If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.

Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.



