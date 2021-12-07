90% Of Southern Residents Double-dosed; 98 Community Cases; 66 People In Hospital, 7 In ICU

Southern has become the fifth DHB in New Zealand to be 90% fully vaccinated, reaching this key milestone early this morning.

There were 24,913 total vaccine doses administered yesterday, including 4,571 first doses and 10,652 second doses. To date, 93% of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 88% are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccine update Total vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people) 7,762,793: 3,931,284 first doses (93%); 3,699,719 second doses (88%); 17,589 third primary doses; 114,201 booster doses Total vaccines administered yesterday 24,913: 4,571 first doses; 10,652 second doses; 590 third primary doses; 9,100 booster doses Māori (percentage of eligible people) 483,519 first doses (85%); 412,515 second doses (72%) Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people) 264,691 first doses (92%); second doses 242,569 (85%) Total first and second vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday 910 first doses; and 2,492 second doses Vaccination rates by DHB (with active cases) Northland DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (87%); second doses (79%) Auckland Metro DHBs (percentage of eligible people) First doses (95%); second doses (91%) Waikato DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (92%); second doses (86%) Bay of Plenty DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (92%); second doses (84%) Lakes DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (90%); second doses (82%) MidCentral DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (94%); second doses (86%) Hawke’s Bay DHB (percentage of eligible people) First dose (93%); second dose (85%) Nelson-Marlborough DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (93%); second doses (87%) Canterbury DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (97%); second doses (91%) Taranaki DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (91%); second doses (84%) Whanganui DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (89%); second doses (81%) Hospitalisations Cases in hospital 66 (including one being assessed): North Shore (14); Auckland (25); Middlemore (22); Waikato (2); Tauranga (1); Nelson (1) Vaccination status of current hospitalisations (Northern Region wards only) Unvaccinated or not eligible (35 cases / 57%); partially immunised <7 days from second dose or have only received one dose (12 cases / 20%); fully vaccinated at least 7 days before being reported as a case (11 cases / 18%); unknown (3 cases / 5%) Average age of current hospitalisations 53 Cases in ICU or HDU 7 (2 in Auckland; 3 in Middlemore, 1 in North Shore; 1 in Waikato) Cases Seven day rolling average of community cases 121 Number of new community cases 98 Number of new cases identified at the border N/A Location of new community cases Auckland (74), Waikato (10), Bay of Plenty (8); Taranaki (1); Nelson Marlborough (5) Location of community cases (total) Northland 91 (64 have recovered); Auckland 8,466 (2,479 have recovered); *Waikato 526 (265 have recovered); Bay of Plenty 80 (25 have recovered); Hawke’s Bay 3; Lakes 30 (20 of whom have recovered); Taranaki 9 (6 of whom have recovered); MidCentral 6 (4 have recovered); Whanganui 1; Wairarapa 3 (all recovered); Wellington 18 (all recovered); Nelson/Marlborough 21 (1 recovered); Canterbury 12 (7 of whom have recovered). Number of community cases (total)** 9,266 (in current community outbreak) Confirmed cases (total) 12,057 Historical cases 210 out of 10,254 cases since 1 January Cases infectious in the community 55 cases reported yesterday have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 87 cases reported yesterday have no exposure events Cases epidemiologically linked 50 of today’s new cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 48 of today’s new cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 6,869 (752 unlinked in the last 14 days) Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 7,314 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 71% Percentage who have returned at least one result 75% Tests Number of tests (total) 5,105,725 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 21,120 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 14,797 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 28,061 Testing centres in Auckland 18 Wastewater Wastewater detections No unexpected results NZ COVID Tracer Registered users (total) 3,464,016 Poster scans (total) 568,756,603 Manual diary entries (total) 21,266,682 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,695,145

* Two previously reported community cases in Waikato have been reclassified as ‘not a case’, therefore the net increase in total community cases is 96.

** One previously reported community case has been reclassified as a border case.

Today’s cases

Today, we are reporting new community cases in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, and Nelson-Tasman.

There are no new cases to report in Lakes, Hawke’s Bay, MidCentral, Whanganui or Canterbury.

There is also a border case currently under investigation in the Southern DHB area.

This person returned an initial weak positive test and a second test has returned a negative result.

Public health staff are currently awaiting serology results for the person.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Ministry of Health has published one location of interest.

We would like to remind people of the importance of getting a test, especially if you were at or around the location of interest at the time or generally if you have any symptoms, no matter how mild they maybe.

Testing details around the DHB region are on the Healthpoint website.

Regional updates

We are continuing to ask anyone in New Zealand with symptoms – no matter how mild – to get tested, even if you’re vaccinated. Please remain isolated until you return a negative test result.

If you are not vaccinated, now is the time, as vaccination is your number one defence against COVID-19. Your DHB or local health provider will have plenty of opportunities to make this happen.

Testing and vaccination centre locations nationwide can be found on the Healthpoint website.

Northland

Today we are reporting two new cases in Kaitaia, which will be officially counted in tomorrow’s numbers.

Case interviews are underway and links to extended whānau in the area are being investigated.

Anyone who visited Carrington Estate Karikari Peninsula on Saturday 20 November, and who became unwell subsequently is encouraged to get tested, even if they no longer have symptoms.

Testing and vaccination sites open in Northland can be found on the Northland DHB website.

Auckland

Today, there are 74 new cases being reported in Auckland.

Health and welfare providers are now supporting 3,200 people to isolate at home, including 843 cases.

Case locations are being assessed on a daily basis to ensure testing and vaccination centres are available where most needed.

Waikato

There were 10 new cases confirmed in the Waikato overnight, with three in Te Kūiti, two in Ōtorohanga, two in Huntly, two in Tokoroa, and one in Hamilton.

One of today’s cases has been formally linked to previous cases with the remainder under investigation to confirm links.

There are seven pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across Waikato today in Hamilton, Ngāruawāhia, Ōtorohanga, Piopio, Thames, and Te Kūiti.

There are two COVID-19 positive patients in Waikato hospital, with one in ICU.

In the Waikato, health and welfare providers are now supporting 109 cases to isolate at home.

Bay of Plenty

There are eight cases to report today – all in the Tauranga area.

All are household contacts of previously confirmed cases and some were already in isolation.

Bay of Plenty DHB is finalising details for additional testing in the region and updated locations and times will be available on the Healthpoint website.

Taranaki

There is one new case to report in Taranaki today.

The new case is a household contact of a current case and they have been in isolation since last week. They are based in New Plymouth.

Testing volumes are slightly lower than expected and public health staff are urging anyone with symptoms to get tested.

Testing is available seven days a week – for testing and vaccination site details, please visit TDHB - COVID-19 testing.

Nelson-Tasman

Today we are announcing one new case in Nelson-Tasman, and an additional four cases announced yesterday after the official reporting cut-off period are also added to today’s numbers.

The new case is linked to a known school exposure event.

There are now 20 active cases in the Nelson area. Investigations into the source of infections are ongoing.

Public health officials continue to manage several hundred contacts associated with exposures at two schools in Nelson.

Locations of interest are regularly added to the Ministry’s website so people living in Nelson-Tasman is asked to keep checking for any updates.

Several pop-up testing sites are open in Nelson-Tasman today:

· Saxton Fields carpark, Suffolk Rd, Stoke, 9am to 6pm

· Richmond Showgrounds, 359 Lower Queen St, 9am to 6pm

· Motueka Recreation Centre: Old Wharf Rd, Motueka, 9am to 3pm

© Scoop Media

