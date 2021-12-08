News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

DHB Mahi To Be Led By Disability Community

Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 7:39 am
Press Release: Waiariki Disability Action

Input from disabled people, their whānau and the disability sector will determine the direction of a Disability Action Plan from the Bay of Plenty and Lakes District Health Boards (DHBs). During the past few weeks, key information was gathered through a survey that the DHBs set up together with disability representatives and Momenta. Now the time has come for the development of the plan, which will be ready by February 2022.

Both DHBs are grateful for all of the information that the community has provided and want to thank everyone that has taken the time to share their experiences, opinions, and ideas. It will help them to better understand what they need to do to improve access to quality health services and improve the health outcomes of disabled people in the Waiariki region.

With the survey now closed, the DHBs and Momenta will be working with an existing group of representatives from the disability landscape to ensure they have captured all the information needed before delivering the action plan.

Follow Momenta on Facebook for updates regarding the plan: /WaiarikiDisabilityActionPlan

