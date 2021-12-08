COVID-19 Public Advisory

Latest update on COVID-19

There were nine new cases confirmed in the Waikato overnight, with six in Te Kūiti, one in Ōtorohanga, one in Taumarunui, and one location under investigation.

All are under investigation for links to previous cases.

A testing site is in place at the Miriama Club, Taumarunui (entry from Katarina Street) operating from 10am – 2pm today and will open from 9am to 3.30pm tomorrow.

A new location of interest was confirmed today in Hamilton.

The total number of cases is now 533 (147 active and 386 recovered). There are 35 active cases that are as yet unlinked.

There are 11 pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across Waikato today in Hamilton, Ngāruawāhia, Ōtorohanga, Piopio, Thames, Taumarunui, Tokoroa, Putāruru and Te Kūiti.

There is one COVID-19 positive patient Waikato Hospital ICU.

There were 1,950 tests processed in the Waikato yesterday and 2,229 vaccinations delivered.

In the Waikato, Public Health, primary care and manaaki providers are supporting 109 people to isolate at home.

Location Number of active cases Te Kūiti 52 Huntly 32 Hamilton 12 Kāwhia 8 Ngāruawāhia 7 Ōtorohanga 7 Piopio 6 Tokoroa 4 Waharoa 3 Te Anga 2 Taumarunui 1 Te Awamutu 1 Te Kauwhata 1 Whitianga 1 To be confirmed 8

Note: previously listed case locations will at times be reclassified following investigations. Some cases have been allocated to locations outside Waikato so contribute to our case totals but are not listed in case locations. Cases may also be allocated to Waikato from other regions but are not noted as a new case as they have been previously announced.

Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest, or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.

Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.

COVID-19 testing centres

Testing locations in and around Waikato are also available on the Healthpoint and Waikato DHB websites.

TAUMARUNUI

Miriama Club, (entry from Katarina Street), Taumarunui

Wednesday 8 December to Saturday 11 December - 10am-2pm

PIOPIO

Mokau Kohunui Marae, 20 Moa Street, Piopio

Wednesday 8 December 1.30pm - 3.30pm

Thursday 9 December – 9am – 3.30pm

TE KŪITI

Centennial Park, William Street entrance, Te Kūiti

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday - 10am-2pm

Wednesday 3-7pm

ŌTOROHANGA

Ōtorohanga Sports Club carpark, Island Reserve, Orahiri Terrace

7 days a week 10am - 12pm

TOKOROA

Dreghorn Place Carpark, Tokoroa

Wednesday 8 December - 10am-12pm

PUTARURU

Glenshea Park, Park Ave, Putaruru

Wednesday 8 December - 1.30pm-3.30pm

HUNTLY

Waahi Whanui, 17 Parry Street, Huntly

Wednesday 8 December to Sunday 12 December – 9am – 3pm

NGĀRUAWĀHIA

Nga Miro Health Centre car park, 29 River Road, Ngāruawāhia

Wednesday 7 Dec, Friday 10 Dec - 11am - 6pm

Tuesday 7 Dec, Thursday 9 Dec - 8am - 3pm

Saturday 11 Dec - 9am - 2pm

HAURAKI - THAMES

Te Korowai o Hauora Thames, 210 Richmond Street, Thames

Monday-Friday 9am-3pm

Saturday 10am-1pm

HAMILTON

Founders Theatre carpark

Entrance off Norton Road

Daily 8am-4pm

Claudelands Event Centre

Gate 3, Brooklyn Road

Daily 10am-6pm

Te Kōhao Health

951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East

Daily 10am-4pm

TOKOROA

Testing is available on appointment from GPs. Both practices will test non-enrolled patients:

Tokoroa Family Health

Gate 3, Tokoroa Hospital, Maraetai Road, Tokoroa

Book on 07 886 5431

Tokoroa Medical Centre

57-75 Maraetai Road, Tokoroa

Book on 07 886 8777

GP practices

Please see www.waikatodhb.health.nz/cbac for a list of pop-up testing sites and designated general practices where anyone can be tested for free, and www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/waikato for all testing providers in the region.

Latest update on COVID-19 vaccinations

Reporting on vaccination rates at TLA level is provided by the Ministry of Health. This data is at 11.59pm 7 December 2021 and is the latest available at TLA level.

Territorial local authority 1st doses 2nd doses 1st doses as a % of eligible population Fully vaccinated as a % of eligible population Hamilton City 134,595 126,363 94.9% 89.1% Hauraki District 14,776 13,556 86.3% 79.2% Matamata-Piako District 27,490 25,662 90.3% 84.3% Ōtorohanga District 7209 6590 83.6% 76.4% Ruapehu District 5783 5136 87.0% 77.3% South Waikato District 17,674 15,842 88.7% 79.5% Thames-Coromandel District 24,847 23,216 89.6% 83.7% Waikato District 44,561 41,432 90.6% 84.3% Waipa District 45,594 43,478 94.6% 90.2% Waitomo District 7096 6410 93.8% 84.7% Waikato region 329,625 307,685 92.3% 86.1%

Data at SA2 level (approximately equivalent to suburb) is available on the Ministry of Health website.

Pop-up vaccination sites and vaccination clinics

Hours at the Te Awa The Base community vaccination centre in Te Rapa, Hamilton is open from 9am to 9pm every Thursday and Friday until Christmas to cater for people who cannot be vaccinated during normal working hours.

There are number of pop-up vaccination centres operating across the Waikato this week. Details are at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile.

Mobile vaccination clinics are rolling out across the takiwā with regular visits to locations through to the end of the year. The schedule is on the Waikato DHB website and will be regularly updated with more dates and locations.

Also visit the Waikato DHB FB page for up-to-date mobile vaccination clinic locations.

In Hamilton and elsewhere in the Waikato, you can get your vaccinations at GPs, pharmacies, mobile sites and at our vaccination centres. There's lots of options, so come along and meet the friendly vaccination teams.

Walk-in appointments are available at many vaccination sites across the Waikato.

People can now also bus free to and from their vaccination appointment if they show proof of their booking. See busit.co.nz/vaccination for more details.

Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment

Although walk-ins are available at many vaccination sites, the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.

If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.

If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.

Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.

We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 3 to follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

If people have flu-like symptoms

Do not come into the hospital if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.

If you are concerned about your risk of COVID-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test

GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice first

Please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment

After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic

We recommend you take your NHI number with you, which can speed up the timeframe to receive your test results.

