More Than 4 Million My Vaccine Passes Issued; 103 Community Cases; 70 People In Hospital, 5 In ICU

Thursday, 9 December 2021, 12:57 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health


There were 22,859 total vaccine doses administered yesterday, including 3,786 first doses and 9,339 second doses. To date, 94% of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 88% are fully vaccinated.

More than 4 million My Vaccine Passes have now been issued. It is important to note than some people have more than one pass if they have it installed on several separate devices.

More than 90% of Māori in Canterbury are now at least partially vaccinated. Canterbury has become the third DHB to achieve this milestone for Māori.

Counties Manukau has also achieved the 90% first dose mark for Pacific people.

West Coast has become the 17th DHB to reach 90% first doses.

COVID-19 vaccine update 
Vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people)3,939,753 first doses (94%); 3,719,864 second doses (88%); 19,059 third primary doses; 132,661 booster doses
Vaccines administered yesterday3,786 first doses; 9,339 second doses; 675 third primary does and 9,059 booster doses.
Māori (percentage of eligible people)486,955 first doses (85%); 418,845 second doses (73%)
Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people)265,493 first doses (93%); second doses 244,310 (85%)
Vaccination rates by DHB with active cases (percentage of eligible people) 
Northland DHBFirst doses (87%); second doses (80%)
Auckland Metro DHBsFirst doses (95%); second doses (91%)
Waikato DHBFirst doses (92%); second doses (87%)
Bay of Plenty DHBFirst doses (92%); second doses (84%)
Lakes DHBFirst doses (90%); second doses (83%)
Taranaki DHBFirst doses (92%); second doses (85%)
MidCentral DHBFirst doses (94%); second doses (87%)
Whanganui DHBFirst doses (89%); second doses (82%)
Hawke’s Bay DHBFirst doses (93%); second doses (86%)
Nelson-Marlborough DHBFirst doses (94%); second doses (87%)
Canterbury DHBFirst doses (97%); second doses (92%)
Hospitalisations 
Cases in hospital70 (including 6 cases still being assessed) North Shore: 12; Auckland: 24; Middlemore: 29; Waikato: 1; Tauranga: 3; Nelson-Marlborough: 1
Vaccination status of current hospitalisations (Northern Region wards only)Unvaccinated or not eligible (37 cases / 61%); partially immunised <7 days from second dose or have only received one dose (13 cases / 21%); fully vaccinated at least 7 days before being reported as a case (9 cases / 15%); unknown (2 cases / 3%)
Average age of current hospitalisations49
Cases in ICU or HDU5 (1 in Auckland; 2 in Middlemore, 1 in North Shore; 1 in Waikato)
Cases 
Seven day rolling average of community cases103
Number of new community cases103
Number of new cases identified at the border2
Location of new community casesAuckland (88), Waikato (9), Bay of Plenty (5), Lakes (1),
Number of community cases (total)9,457 (in current community outbreak)
Number of active cases (total)6,516
Confirmed cases (total)*12,251
Cases epidemiologically linked (total)6,882
Contacts 
Number of active contacts being managed (total):7,258
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)70%
Percentage who have returned at least one result77%
Tests 
Number of tests total (last 24 hours)34,781
Tests rolling average (last 7 days)28,246
Number of Auckland tests total (last 24 hours)13,028
Wastewater 
Wastewater detectionsNo unexpected detections
NZ COVID Tracer 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday2,169,175
Manual diary entries in 24 hours to midday33,283
My Vaccine Pass 
My vaccine pass downloads total4,000,902
My vaccine pass downloads (last 24 hours)71,680

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
3 DecemberSwitzerlandUnited Arab EmiratesDay 1 / routineAuckland 
7 DecemberFull travel history to be confirmedSingaporeDay 0 / routineAuckland

Regional updates

We are continuing to ask anyone in New Zealand with symptoms – no matter how mild – to get tested, even if you’re vaccinated. Please remain isolated until you return a negative test result.

If you are not vaccinated, now is the time, as vaccination is your number one defence against COVID-19. Your DHB or local health provider will have plenty of opportunities to make this happen.

Testing and vaccination centre locations nationwide can be found on the Healthpoint website.

Auckland

Today, there are 88 new cases being reported in Auckland.

Health and welfare providers are now supporting 3,187 people to isolate at home, including 863 cases.

Health staff continue to review case and testing locations daily to ensure there’s good coverage of at-risk areas.

David Lange Carehome

A staff member at David Lange Carehome in Māngere East has tested positive for COVID-19.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service and Counties Manukau DHB staff are supporting the residents and staff at the facility.

Testing is currently being undertaken with residents and staff.

Waikato

There are nine new cases being reported in Waikato today.

Six new locations of interest were confirmed in Te Kūiti yesterday.

There are 11 pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across Waikato today in Hamilton, Ngāruawāhia, Ōtorohanga, Piopio, Thames, Taumarunui, Tokoroa, Putāruru and Te Kūiti.

Waikato public health, primary care and manaaki providers are supporting 105 people to isolate at home.

Bay of Plenty

Today we are reporting five new cases in Bay of Plenty – all are in the Tauranga area.

Three are linked to previously reported cases and links with the two remaining cases are currently being investigated.

All five cases are isolating at home.

Public health staff are currently following up with contacts, for the purposes of testing and isolating.

In addition, the Ministry is today confirming a case in Ōpōtiki, in the Eastern Bay of Plenty, who is also isolating at home. This case, who normally resides in Ōpōtiki, was tested outside the Eastern Bay of Plenty before returning home and is not included in the region’s case numbers today.

Lakes

Today we are reporting one new case in the Lakes DHB region.

This case is in Rotorua and is linked to a previously reported case.

They are isolating in managed accommodation with public health oversight.

Canterbury

We’re reporting one new case in Christchurch today. This case was reported after our 9AM cut off and will be officially added to the case numbers tomorrow.

The person has direct links to a Canterbury case we reported last weekend. Today’s case was in isolation during their infectious period.

The case investigation is underway, however, early indications are that it is unlikely that there will be any locations of interest.

However, every new case is a reminder to get tested if you’re feeling unwell. For locations of testing centres operating in Canterbury today visit the Healthpoint website.

