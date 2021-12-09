ProCare Welcomes Auahi Kore Aotearoa Mahere Rautaki 2025 (Smokefree 2025 Action Plan)

ProCare, Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest network of primary healthcare professionals, has today welcomed the strict tobacco controls announced by the Government as part of Auahi Kore Aotearoa Mahere Rautaki 2025, the Smokefree 2025 Action Plan.

Mihi Blair, Kaiwhakahaere Māori, at ProCare says: “We welcome today’s announcement from the Associate Minister of Health as we believe the measures that were outlined today to be implemented in the future will help lead to a generation of whānau that are smokefree in Aotearoa.

“This is about protecting our future, so that the tamariki of today don’t suffer the same health issues that we’ve seen with our tupuna (ancestors). If young people are unable to legally purchase tobacco this should go a long way to ensure they never start smoking in the first place. Why would we want to continue to give access to something that kills 14 New Zealanders every day?” she continues.

ProCare has also welcomed the move to only allow the sale of low-level nicotine.

“By decreasing the high levels of nicotine in the products available for purchase, this should help to reduce the strong levels of addiction we’ve seen in the past. Without the addiction side of the equation, then it naturally becomes less appealing to want to smoke long term,” points out Blair.

“We also applaud the move away from increased taxation on nicotine products. Too many whānau have suffered over the years from the increased costs of smoking, so we acknowledge the multi-pronged approach announced today by the Associate Minister,” she continues.

“However, it’s important that we continue to invest in smoking cessation services with funding, so that we can support those whānau who want to go smokefree,” she concludes.

