Latest Update On COVID-19

There are 11 new cases being reported in Waikato today with six in Te Kūiti, two in Huntly, one in Ōtorohanga, one in Hamilton and one in Pauanui.

Seven of today’s cases have been linked to previous cases with remainder under investigation.

Three new locations of interest were confirmed in Te Kūiti and Hamilton yesterday

The total number of cases is 554 (144 active and 410 recovered). There are 30 active cases that are as yet unlinked.

People in Pauanui should ensure they are fully vaccinated, comply with the current ‘traffic light settings’ requirements, and get a COVID-19 test and self-isolate pending its results if they are unwell.

Testing is available from Pauanui Medical Centre, Pauanui Village Shopping Centre, 52 Jubilee Drive, Pauanui on Saturday 11 December from 10am to 12pm. No locations of interest have been identified. Vaccinations are available at the Pauanui Medical Centre, phone to book an appointment.

There are 11 pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across Waikato today in Hamilton, Ngāruawāhia, Ōtorohanga, Piopio, Thames, Taumarunui, Tokoroa, Putāruru and Te Kūiti.

There is one COVID-19 positive patient in Waikato Hospital.

There were 2733 tests processed in the Waikato yesterday and 2063 vaccinations delivered.

In the Waikato, Public Health, primary care and manaaki providers are supporting 101 people to isolate at home.

A number of cases currently listed as ‘To be confirmed’ are known locations but require manual updating of the database. We expect this will be completed next week.

Where any new case locations are identified, they will be announced.

Location Number of active cases Te Kūiti 57 Huntly 26 Hamilton 9 Ōtorohanga 8 Piopio 7 Ngāruawāhia 6 Tokoroa 6 Kāwhia 5 Waharoa 2 Pauanui 1 Taumarunui 1 Te Awamutu 1 Te Kauwhata 1 Whitianga 1 To be confirmed 10

Note: previously listed case locations will at times be reclassified following investigations. Some cases have been allocated to locations outside Waikato so contribute to our case totals but are not listed in case locations. Cases may also be allocated to Waikato from other regions but are not noted as a new case as they have been previously announced.

Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest, or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.

Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.

COVID-19 testing centres

Testing locations in and around Waikato are also available on the Healthpoint and Waikato DHB websites.

TAUMARUNUI

Miriama Club, (entry from Katarina Street), Taumarunui

Friday 10 December – 9am – 3.30pm

PIOPIO

Mokau Kohunui Marae, 20 Moa Street, Piopio

Friday 10 December 1.30pm - 3.30pm

TE KŪITI

Centennial Park, William Street entrance, Te Kūiti

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday - 10am-2pm

Wednesday 3-7pm

ŌTOROHANGA

Ōtorohanga Sports Club carpark, Island Reserve, Orahiri Terrace

7 days a week - 10am - 12pm

TOKOROA

Dreghorn Place Carpark, Tokoroa

Friday 10 December - 10am-12pm

PUTARURU

Glenshea Park, Park Ave, Putaruru

Friday 10 December - 1.30pm-3.30pm

HUNTLY

Waahi Whanui, 17 Parry Street, Huntly

Friday 10 December to Sunday 12 December – 9am – 3pm

NGĀRUAWĀHIA

Nga Miro Health Centre car park, 29 River Road, Ngāruawāhia

Friday 10 Dec - 11am - 6pm

Saturday 11 Dec - 9am - 2pm

HAURAKI - THAMES

Te Korowai o Hauora Thames, 210 Richmond Street, Thames

Monday-Friday 9am-3pm

Saturday 10am-1pm

HAMILTON

Founders Theatre carpark

Entrance off Norton Road

Daily 8am-4pm

Claudelands Event Centre

Gate 3, Brooklyn Road

Daily 10am-6pm

Te Kōhao Health

951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East

Daily 10am-4pm

TOKOROA

Testing is available on appointment from GPs. Both practices will test non-enrolled patients:

Tokoroa Doctors

21 Commerce Street, Tokoroa

Book on 07 280 8579

Tokoroa Family Health

Gate 3, Tokoroa Hospital, Maraetai Road, Tokoroa

Book on 07 886 5431

Tokoroa Medical Centre

57-75 Maraetai Road, Tokoroa

Book on 07 886 8777

GP practices

Please see www.waikatodhb.health.nz/cbac for a list of pop-up testing sites and designated general practices where anyone can be tested for free, and www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/waikato for all testing providers in the region.

Latest update on COVID-19 vaccinations

Reporting on vaccination rates at TLA level is provided by the Ministry of Health. This data is at 11.59pm 9 December 2021 and is the latest available at TLA level.

TLA data not available and will be added to the Newsroom advisory later.

Data at SA2 level (approximately equivalent to suburb) is available on the Ministry of Health website.

Pop-up vaccination sites and vaccination clinics

Hours at the Te Awa The Base community vaccination centre in Te Rapa, Hamilton is open from 9am to 9pm every Thursday and Friday until Christmas to cater for people who cannot be vaccinated during normal working hours.

There are number of pop-up vaccination centres operating across the Waikato this week. Details are at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile.

Mobile vaccination clinics are rolling out across the takiwā with regular visits to locations through to the end of the year. The schedule is on the Waikato DHB website and will be regularly updated with more dates and locations.

Also visit the Waikato DHB FB page for up-to-date mobile vaccination clinic locations.

In Hamilton and elsewhere in the Waikato, you can get your vaccinations at GPs, pharmacies, mobile sites and at our vaccination centres. There's lots of options, so come along and meet the friendly vaccination teams.

Walk-in appointments are available at many vaccination sites across the Waikato.

People can now also bus free to and from their vaccination appointment if they show proof of their booking. See busit.co.nz/vaccination for more details.

Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment

Although walk-ins are available at many vaccination sites, the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.

If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.

If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.

Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.

We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 3 to follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

If people have flu-like symptoms

Do not come into the hospital if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.

If you are concerned about your risk of COVID-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test

GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice first

Please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment

After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic

We recommend you take your NHI number with you, which can speed up the timeframe to receive your test results.

