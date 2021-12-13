News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Whānau Ora Battalion Joins Up With South Seas Healthcare

Monday, 13 December 2021, 6:57 am
Press Release: Whanau Ora Commissioning Agency

The West Auckland Whānau Ora Battalion is joining forces with the South Seas Healthcare, Manukau Urban Māori Authority and the Turuiki Healthcare Vaccination Fleets to push vaccination rates among Māori and Pasifika in the Otara-Mangere areas before the Auckland borders open.

Ministry of Health data maps have identified large pockets of the south Auckland suburbs of whānau not yet vaccinated. The two day blitz will help reduce those high numbers heading into the opening of the borders on Wednesday.

South Seas Healthcare CEO Silao Vaisola Sefo is grateful for the support coming from Whānau Ora. South Seas, Turuki and the Manukau Urban Māori Authority has led the South Auckland vaccination roll out and a collective team effort will be required for the Monday-Tuesday push.

“We have been watching the impact the Whānau Ora Battalion is having all over the place with Māori and non-Maori and am humbled that they will also support our endeavours,” Silao said.

“The teams out west and south have been working extremely hard to get to our people, but for some there is still a reluctance to get vacinated.

“But we can not stop asking, as it is our duty to offer the opportunity to be vaccinated.We want to support the community heading into Christmas.”

Whānau Ora Chief Operating Officer Awerangi Tamihere acknowledged the vaccination teams were working extremely hard to get every last person they can.

“The 60, 70 or 80 whānau we get each day from each mobile unit motivates our people and teams,” Awerangi said.

“We are looking forward to supporting our Pasifika whānau out south.”

Around 120 west Auckland staff will join 120 south Auckland staff to blitz Otara and Mangere over two days.

Note: The West and South teams will meet at 8.30am in the Otara Mall carpark before hitting the roads.

