News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Dispensing Errors Fail Professional Standards Of Care

Monday, 13 December 2021, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Deborah James today released a report finding a pharmacist and pharmacy in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code) for failing to provide services in accordance with professional standards.

On two separate occasions the pharmacist mistakenly dispensed Ropin 1mg, instead of Rolin 1mg to a woman in her nineties. Ropin is used to treat Parkinson’s disease and restless leg syndrome, while Rolin is used in the treatment of advanced breast cancer in post-menopausal women.

Pharmacists must undertake comprehensive checks of medications before they are dispensed.

However, in this case, the pharmacist did not check the woman’s medication history and failed to identify the error when they checked the label against the prescription.

The error was picked up by the woman’s mother who noticed that her tablets were different to normal. Once the pharmacy became aware of the error, it did not take appropriate actions to prevent the error occurring again.

A second dispensing error involving the same medications occurred several months later.

On this occasion, the pharmacist undertook each step of the dispensing and checking process herself instead of having her work checked by another pharmacist or having a break between the dispensing and final check, which was the expected standard of care.

The pharmacist again failed to adequately review the woman’s medication history, which meant the previous error was not identified, and a flag that required a discussion with the woman and her mother before medication was handed over was also missed.

The Deputy Commissioner considered that the pharmacist failed to provide services in accordance with the relevant professional standards as set out by the Pharmacy Council of New Zealand and the pharmacy’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Deborah James was also critical of the pharmacist’s incident management following the errors.

"A pharmacy is required to ensure the provision of services that are safe and appropriate, which includes having adequate policies and guidelines in place. It also has a responsibility for ensuring that staff adhere to these policies and guidelines," said Deborah James.

"While there is individual accountability for the errors, I’m concerned that staff failed to comply with the SOPs in multiple respects, which I consider is evidence of a failure by the pharmacy to support its staff adequately in making them aware of the SOP requirements and actively encouraging and supporting staff to follow them," she said.

Deborah James recommended that the pharmacy complete an audit of staff compliance with the updated dispensing process SOPs, and provide details on what steps have been take to address any issues identified.

She also recommended the pharmacy:

-Undertake an audit of staff compliance with the updated dispensing errors SOP.

-Use an anonymised version of the report to educate their staff;

-Provide HDC with a "near misses" log and details of steps taken to address any issues identified;

-Provide evidence of staff training logs, demonstrating training in the pharmacy’s SOP;

-Amend relevant policies to include keeping written records of staff meetings/discussions and required actions following dispensing errors.

The full report for case 20HDC00036 is available on the HDC website.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 