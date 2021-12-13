News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Drowsy Driver Awareness Day

Monday, 13 December 2021, 5:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Sleep Safety Ltd

This year’s New Zealand Drowsy Driver Awareness Day is making drivers aware of the dangers of ‘micro-sleeping’ on the roads.

A ‘micro-sleep’ is a brief sleep episode that lasts between 3-10 seconds. Micro-sleeps can occur at any time that a person is sleep deprived. This can be as a result of poor quality sleep, sleep debt build-up, staying up late, socialising or working long hours…etc

In a 3 second micro-sleep a vehicle travels 83 metres (almost the length of a football field) when travelling at 100 km/hr ! This is well across the centreline of the road and the cause of many head-on crashes. Your eyes do not have to be shut for your mind to be asleep!

Drowsy driving crashes are underreported in New Zealand, but road safety experts now accept that drowsy driving is a factor in over 20% of crashes.

The AKILLA drowsy driving educational campaign was set up to educate New Zealanders about the dangers of drowsy driving. The campaign was officially launched on May 31st 2005. The day was acknowledged by Government transport ministers in their new policy speeches (‘A Planned Educational Strategy’ - released on the 13th 2006, at Parliament.)

More educational information, including real life experiences of drowsy driving are available on the official AKILLA campaign website.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Sleep Safety Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 