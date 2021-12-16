Locals Invited To Haumaru Hard Ōtara Celebration

A competition launched last month for Ōtara rangatahi is set to showcase the winning slogan, image and waiata this Saturday December 18 in a bid to celebrate local pride and engage taitamariki. The Haumaru Hard Ōtara competition asked for creative expressions of how tikanga Māori connects with vaccination.

Te Tai-awa o te Ora have been working with Turuki Health, going street to street in Ōtara to engage with whānau. Source: Te Tai-awa o te Ora

The announcement of winners will occur as part of a family event with free kai, free t-shirts, prizes, bouncy castles for the kids and Covid-19 information, testing, boosters, and vaccination pass assistance.

The event and the competition have been organised by local kaupapa Māori social service provider Te Tai-awa o te Ora. With a Māori Communities COVID-19 Fund package from Te Puni Kōkiri, they have been reaching out to whānau in Ōtara who might not otherwise be engaged.

Kaimahi Ngarimu Waru said it was important to work with young people in a genuine, authentic way to help address barriers to vaccination.

"The people of Ōtara have pride in our community and to get our whānau protected against COVID-19, we wanted to take a very serious kaupapa and make it a fun campaign" she added.

Te Tai-awa o te Ora has been using social media, going door-to-door, organising vaccination neighbourhood drives with Turuki Health and mobilising their team of kaimahi and volunteers to address vaccination rates for Māori in Ōtara.

"Our call to whānau is to come along this Saturday, even if you’re unsure. We’ll have information to answer your questions," added Ngarimu.

Everyone is invited to Ngāti Ōtara Park from 9am to 2pm this Saturday 18th December.

© Scoop Media