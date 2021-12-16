News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Hospital Investment Needs To Be Matched With Staffing Investment

Thursday, 16 December 2021, 12:16 pm
Press Release: Association of Salaried Medical Specialists

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists Toi Mata Hauora says boosting hospital capacity and upgrading some facilities represents a much-needed catch-up in the country’s Covid preparedness, but the same priority must be given to critical understaffing.

The Government has announced that 24 hospitals will receive upgrades to improve care and isolation of patients, along with an increase in ICU capacity.

“The Covid crisis has shone a very hard light on a public health system which has endured year upon year of underfunding, under resourcing, and undervaluing of staff,” says ASMS President Dr Julian Vyas.

Clinicians have repeatedly raised red flags about New Zealand’s lack of preparedness to deal with endemic Covid, both in terms of ICU capacity and poor facilities.

Dr Vyas says there is no doubt that those working on the frontline will welcome the extra capacity along with the improvements to isolation management and proper ventilation systems.

However, he warns adequate staffing is what underpins the system.

In Southland for example, there are six ICU beds, but they can only cater for one patient due to lack of staffing.

“Our doctors and nurses are stretched dealing with busy wards and emergency departments, while at the same time juggling entrenched staffing shortages, which makes their work unsafe, results in reduced access to care for patients, and leads to burnout,” says Dr Vyas.

He says they are also being asked to catch up on the backlog of routine surgeries and medical treatments which have been delayed by Covid lockdowns.

“Adding much needed hospital bed capacity and making improvements to the system is heartening but let’s not forget the people who support that,” Dr Vyas says.

With the demand for health services projected to increase at higher rates than the health workforce can keep up with in the next ten years, ASMS is calling on the Government and the new Health NZ to act urgently and commit to proper workforce planning.

Dr Vyas says, “the longer the Government waits to act on ensuring proper recruitment and retention of staff in our hospitals and health services, the harder the fix will be.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Association of Salaried Medical Specialists on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 