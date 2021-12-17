News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

MidCentral DHB Hits 90 Percent First Doses For Māori

Friday, 17 December 2021, 2:57 pm
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

The MidCentral DHB has welcomed the news that 90 percent of eligible Māori within the region have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

According to data from the Ministry of Health released on Thursday, more than 20,709 Māori have had their first dose, with 18,698 fully vaccinated (77 percent).

Adele Small, MidCentral DHB COVID-19 Vaccination Iwi and Māori Engagement Lead says that reaching 90 percent first dose is a significant achievement for the region and a testament to the partnership with Iwi and Māori providers.

“We know Māori are at risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19 and that they make up a high number of the cases in the Delta outbreak in New Zealand.

“This is why it’s so important for us to vaccinate as many people as we can to give our community the best possible chance against COVID-19.”

Ms Small says that vaccination rates have been achieved through a community-led approach.

“Our partnership with Iwi and Māori providers has been instrumental to vaccination uptake in our region. They’ve taken the lead and reached into their communities, with the DHB supporting vaccine logistics, additional workforce and information.”

With the opening of the Auckland borders and increase in regional travel for the holidays, Ms Small says that there is plenty more work to do.

“We still have a lot of work to do to increase our second dose rates as well as provide booster doses. We also anticipate being able to vaccinate 5-11-year-olds next year, pending final approval from Cabinet. The DHB will continue to partner with Iwi and Māori providers with these vaccinations to ensure Māori communities are protected against COVID-19”.

