Keeping Yourself Safe With COVID-19 In The Community

There are a number of things you can do to keep yourself safe while out and about in Canterbury.

Mask up – wearing a mask provides great protection. It must cover your nose and mouth. Surgical (paper) masks provide better protection than fabric masks/face coverings.

Scan in – scanning in using the QR code, provides an accurate record of where you’ve been. With blue-tooth turned on, you’ll receive an alert if you’ve been to a location of interest. You can also sign in manually at all locations.

Show your vaccine pass – many businesses and venues require you to show your vaccine pass before you can enter. Have it ready on your phone or printed out.

Stay home if you’re sick - if you’re not feeling 100% stay home.

Maintain physical distancing – stay at least 1 metre away from people you don’t know.

Get tested – COVID-19 testing is free for anyone with cold or flu like symptoms. No matter how mild it’s important you get tested to identify any cases in the community.

Keep up good hygiene habits – wash and dry your hands frequently or use hand gel; cover coughs and sneezes and dispose of your tissues in the bin and clean or disinfect shared surfaces frequently.

Get vaccinated – whether you need your first, second or booster dose, there are clinics open ready to vaccinate you today – drop ins are welcome. Check the location of your nearest clinics and booster eligibility here.

Canterbury has excellent rates of vaccination with 98% of eligible people having one dose, and 95% of our eligible community fully vaccinated, however fully vaccinated people can still get COVID-19 – the good news is you are likely to have a mild to moderate illness compared to someone who is unvaccinated, and most people can safely self-isolate at home and receive Care in the Community.

Be prepared – what is your family/ whānau COVID-19 plan? Where will you isolate away from others? Who will do the shopping, cooking and cleaning? Is your first aid kit stocked up with the basics? Who will look after the kids and pets if one or more of your whanau needs to self-isolate? Check the checklist for practical things you can do now to make sure you’re ready.

Been to a location of interest? If you’ve been to a location of interest in relation to recently reported cases of COVID-19 in Canterbury, follow the instructions listed on the Ministry of Health Locations of interest web page and keep checking back, as new locations are added during the day. In most cases you don’t need to stay at home, you just need to monitor your symptoms and get tested if you develop any cold or flu-like symptoms.

Testing is available throughout the holiday period. Our drive through COVID-19 testing centres at 174 Orchard Road Harewood, Christchurch and the Whānau Ora Community Clinic, 250 Pages Road, Wainoni, Christchurch are both open 7 days a week, with reduced hours on New Year’s day. Other testing locations can be found on the Canterbury DHB and Healthpoint websites. *Please note, The 24 Hour Surgery is not a COVID-19 testing centre.

Have a holiday Plan B - make sure you are aware of the risk that the spread of COVID-19 might affect your holiday plans and be prepared should this happen. Health guidance for the summer can be found here.

Feeling over it? If all this talk of COVID-19 is getting too much or you’re feeling anxious or just need someone to talk to you can call or text 1737 any time and you can speak to (or text) a trained counsellor free of charge.

Information for visitors to Christchurch Visitors to Christchurch who need to see a doctor can visit one of the urgent care practices. Please note, you must call first if you have COVID-19 symptoms:

24 Hour Surgery – 401 Madras Street open every day, 24/7. Ph 03 365 7777

Moorhouse Medical – 3 Pilgrim Place. Open 8am – 8pm, 7 days a week. Ph 03 365 7900

Riccarton Clinic – 4 Yaldhurst Road. Open 8am – 8pm, 7 days a week. Ph 03 343 3661.

Information for anyone who attended the Hidden Lakes event

Six close contacts of the community case with Omicron announced late yesterday (29 December) are self-isolating in Christchurch under the management of the local public health unit.

The public health risk assessment for people who attended the ‘Hidden Lakes’ event at Hagley Park on 28 December is considered extremely low – particularly due to the 6 close contacts’ prior negative test results that day and significant physical distance between the stage and the crowd.

Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms should get tested. Testing is available throughout the holiday period in Canterbury. Details of locations and times can be found on the Canterbury DHB and Healthpoint websites.

© Scoop Media

