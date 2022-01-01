Health Warning – Unsafe Recreational Water Quality In Waikirikiri (Selwyn River) At Glentunnel

Canterbury District Health Board’s Community and Public Health unit has issued a health warning after high levels of faecal bacteria were found in consecutive samples taken from in Waikirikiri (Selwyn River) at Glentunnel.

Dr Cheryl Brunton, Canterbury Medical Officer of Health, says “Water quality at the affected site is not considered suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens”.

“In most cases the ill-health effects from exposure to contaminated water are minor and short-lived. However, there is the potential for more serious health effects from exposure to faecal bacteria,” Dr Brunton says.

Eating shellfish from these sites should be avoided. If fish are eaten, remove the gut and liver and wash in clean water before cooking. For further information on gathering Mahinga Kai refer to information below.

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal matter may contain a range of disease-causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

The pubic is reminded that there is also a warning in place for potentially toxic algae (benthic cyanobacteria) at the Waikirikiri (Selwyn River) at Glentunnel

The sites where water quality is affected are listed on and Land, Air Water Aotearoa website.

Monitoring of the site will continue weekly and the public will be advised when the site is safe for recreational use.

