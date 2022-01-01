News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Health Warning – Unsafe Recreational Water Quality In Waikirikiri (Selwyn River) At Glentunnel

Saturday, 1 January 2022, 5:36 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

Canterbury District Health Board’s Community and Public Health unit has issued a health warning after high levels of faecal bacteria were found in consecutive samples taken from in Waikirikiri (Selwyn River) at Glentunnel.

Dr Cheryl Brunton, Canterbury Medical Officer of Health, says “Water quality at the affected site is not considered suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens”.

“In most cases the ill-health effects from exposure to contaminated water are minor and short-lived. However, there is the potential for more serious health effects from exposure to faecal bacteria,” Dr Brunton says.

Eating shellfish from these sites should be avoided. If fish are eaten, remove the gut and liver and wash in clean water before cooking. For further information on gathering Mahinga Kai refer to information below.

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal matter may contain a range of disease-causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

The pubic is reminded that there is also a warning in place for potentially toxic algae (benthic cyanobacteria) at the Waikirikiri (Selwyn River) at Glentunnel

The sites where water quality is affected are listed on and Land, Air Water Aotearoa website.

Monitoring of the site will continue weekly and the public will be advised when the site is safe for recreational use.

Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa's best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press.

