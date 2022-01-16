News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Positive Case In Hastings

Sunday, 16 January 2022, 6:44 am
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

15 January

A positive COVID-19 result has been returned for a Hastings resident.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre said the case was safely isolating with appropriate health and welfare supports in place.

“Public health officials are continuing investigations and are in the process of informing close contacts to isolate and be tested. Investigations are underway to identify the source.”

“As standard procedure, any locations of interest, where contacts cannot be contacted directly, will be added to the Ministry of Health’s webpage if and when they are confirmed.”

This case will be officially included within the Ministry of Health’s tally tomorrow, 16 January.

Dr Eyre said it was crucial anyone with cold or flu symptoms, no matter how mild, got tested for COVID-19, even if they were vaccinated.

“People with symptoms need to get tested so we can avoid any potential community spread.”

Drive-in testing centres and booked appointments are available and include:

Sunday 16 January

Dr Eyre said vaccination was the best protection against COVID-19. Additionally, people eligible for their booster vaccination should get this done for an added layer of protection.

“People vaccinated against COVID-19 are far less likely to need hospital care if they get the virus.”

For a full list of vaccination clinics www.ourhealthhb.nz or www.bookmyvaccine.nz

