COVID-19 Update – 21 January

There are no further positive cases of COVID-19 to report as at 9am Friday 21 January. The results of the genome sequencing of the positive case announced yesterday will be reported today.

Yesterday, 297 tests were processed in the MidCentral rohe. This is an increase on the 216 tests processed the day prior. We expect to see an increase in demand for testing today after the release of further locations of interest yesterday afternoon.

MidCentral is currently sitting at 93 percent fully vaccinated for the general population, with 87 percent of Māori and 95 percent of Pasifika fully vaccinated. Palmerston North has 99 percent of the eligible population fully vaccinated, while Manawatū is sitting at 96 percent. We have delivered 322,366 total doses with 33,223 booster doses across the rohe. Please note - this is based on the eligible population aged 12 and up and is current as of 20 January 2022.

MidCentral DHB has activated the following in response to the positive case of COVID-19 reported in Manawatū district yesterday;

- The Central Coordination Hub (a partnership between primary health, secondary health, Iwi and welfare) has been stood up and is ensuring that there is appropriate capacity for testing and supporting people to isolate at home in the community. The results of these will be reported when they are received.

- We have the capacity to establish pop-up testing sites where required and to extend the hours at our central testing site at 575 Main Street, Palmerston North.

- Wastewater testing was carried out yesterday in Feilding and Palmerston North.

- We are continuing to align our communications with the Government's messaging around community preparedness and supporting whānau to be prepared to live with COVID-19 in the community.

- Surge plans are ready to be activated if we need to immediately stand up further testing or vaccination sites.

We continue to encourage anyone in our community to get tested if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

COVID-19 tests are available at the drive-through Community Testing Site at 575 Main Street, Palmerston North from 8.30am - 4pm today.

COVID-19 tests may also be available at select General Practice for people with COVID-19 symptoms.

More information about where to get tested visit HealthPoint or call the COVID-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

