MidCentral DHB COVID-19 Update – 24 January 2022

Monday, 24 January 2022, 9:38 pm
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

Today we have a second case of COVID-19 to report in MidCentral. This case is a household contact of the initial positive case of COVID-19 in Manawatū reported last week. While this is not unexpected, it is a difficult time for the whānau and we continue to support them to isolate safely at home.

As the household contact has been in isolation since before they became infectious, there are no additional locations of interest or close contacts to identify.

Once again, we would like to thank the initial case for seeking a test so quickly when they became symptomatic, especially considering they had just finished 10 days in MIQ where they returned multiple negative tests.

If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild, please get tested.

Yesterday, 233 tests were processed across the rohe, Day 5 testing of close contacts continues today.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 tests are available at the drive-through Community Testing Site at 575 Main Street, Palmerston North from 8.30am - 4pm today.

COVID-19 tests may also be available at select General Practices for people with COVID-19 symptoms.

More information about where to get tested visit HealthPoint or call the COVID-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

COVID-19 Vaccinations

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations for first, second, booster and paediatric doses are available today across the rohe.

Palmerston North Central COVID-19 Vaccination Centre (Palmerston North), 38 Fitzherbert Avenue, Palmerston North, 8.30am to 4pm and at the Horowhenua Event Centre in Levin from 8.30am to 3.30pm.

Planning for additional vaccination clinics across the rohe for this week are underway and details will be shared as soon as they are confirmed

Alongside these clinics, you are able to receive your COVID-19 vaccine from select pharmacies and other healthcare providers. For a complete list of clinics, please visit www.HealthPoint.co.nz

