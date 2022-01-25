News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Importance Of Gathering Information And Effective Communication Highlighted

Tuesday, 25 January 2022, 2:04 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

A woman presented to a rural hospital emergency department following a fall that injured her thumb. She was seen by a triage nurse, followed by a medical officer who cleaned and sutured her wound, but no X-ray was taken.

Two weeks later the woman presented to another hospital where she was treated for an infection. She required surgery and developed arthritis in her thumb.

At the initial hospital visit the triage nurse documented "thumb swollen" and "bent back at time of injury." Despite differing recollections of the conversation about the injury, the doctor believed the injury was a laceration caused by a fall, and at the time was not aware of any issues with joint movement.

The Deputy Commissioner considered that the medical officer who initially treated the woman failed to provide services with reasonable care and skill because he did not obtain an adequate history in relation to the woman’s injury, and didn’t arrange for an X-ray.

"I am satisfied the doctor did not enquire fully into how the woman’s thumb was injured," said Dr Caldwell.

"It was the doctor’s responsibility to read the nursing triage notes and to obtain an adequate history of the fall and the mechanism of the injury."

The full report for case 19HDC01258 is available on the HDC website.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 