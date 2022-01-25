MidCentral COVID-19 Update – 25 January

Today we have one further case of COVID-19 to report in MidCentral. This case is a second household contact of the initial positive case of COVID-19 in Manawatū district reported last week, bringing the total number of cases to three. While this is not unexpected, it is a difficult time for the whānau and we continue to support them to isolate safely at home.

As the household contact has been in isolation since before they became infectious, there are no additional locations of interest or close contacts to identify.

Once again, we would like to thank the initial case for seeking a test so quickly when they became symptomatic, especially considering they had just finished 10 days in MIQ where they returned multiple negative tests.

We are asking members of our community who have been at any of the locations of interest or have symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild, to please get tested.

Yesterday, 309 tests were processed across the rohe.

A total of 9,300 booster doses were administered last week in the MidCentral rohe.

Our total number of booster doses administered is 38,915 as of midnight Monday 24 January 2022, this means that 59 percent of eligible people (aged 18+ who had their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine more than 4 months ago) have now received their booster.

Māori and Pasifika vaccination rates continue to rise with Māori (aged 12+) at 87 percent and Pasifika (aged 12+) at 96 percent fully vaccinated. We strongly encourage everyone to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if it has been more than three weeks since their first dose.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 tests are available at the drive-through Community Testing Site at 575 Main Street, Palmerston North from 8.30am - 4pm today.

COVID-19 tests may also be available at select General Practices for people with COVID-19 symptoms.

More information about where to get tested visit HealthPoint or call the COVID-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

COVID-19 Vaccinations

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations for first, second, booster and paediatric doses are available today across the rohe.

We will be standing up the Drive-Through Clinic at the Central Energy Trust Arena in Palmerston North for boosters this week. This clinic will be open from 11am - 3.30pm on Wednesday, and 8.30 -3.30pm Thursday and Friday for anyone over the age of 18 who is eligible for their booster (4+ months since their second dose). No appointments are necessary.

For MidCentral DHB and Iwi-Partnership COVID-19 vaccination walk-in clinics this week, visit Healthpoint.

This page will be updated as new clinic details are confirmed. Alongside these clinics, you are able to receive your COVID-19 vaccine from select pharmacies and other healthcare providers. For a complete list of clinics, please visit www.HealthPoint.co.nz

© Scoop Media

