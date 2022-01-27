News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Targeted Vaccination Approaches Needed In The Face Of Omicron Variant

Thursday, 27 January 2022, 7:21 am
Press Release: Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission

As New Zealand faces community transmission of the Omicron variant, too many people who experience mental distress or addictions remain unvaccinated.

The total New Zealand vaccination rates are now very high, with over one million people boosted and 93% of the eligible population double vaccinated.

"We must be vigilant, nevertheless, to ensure that no one is left behind, now that Omicron is in the community. There is evidence that some people who use specialist mental health services and addiction services are being left behind," says Hayden Wano, Chair of the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission.

January figures from the Ministry of Health indicate that mental health service users have full vaccination rates that are 9% lower than the general population, and rates amongst addiction service users are 19% lower than the general population.

The figures for Māori are also concerning. Māori mental health service users have vaccination rates 17% lower than the general population, and Māori addiction service user rates are 26% lower than the general population.

"Māori providers and community-led initiatives have been hugely successful in reaching communities that health providers couldn't. However, the job is not yet done.

"There will be a number of reasons for these lower rates, but we are of the view that access is a particular concern, combined with a level of hesitancy and lack of trust. We have no reason to believe that a significant portion are vaccine resistant as such.

"We know that populations such as Māori and Pacific peoples regularly experience exclusion and racism. We know that these are factors in their mental health challenges. Vaccination is a wellbeing issue, and if these groups are again finding themselves outside the mainstream on vaccination and more vulnerable to COVID-19, then this is going to reduce their sense of wellbeing and their mental health.

"As we move into the next stage of the vaccination challenge, we will continue to monitor the data and the uptake of the booster amongst these important groups, as well as ensuring that they are connected with and brought into vaccination rollout. These groups require active engagement and, in many cases, the best parties to do that are the community-led service providers.

"We cannot speak highly enough about the targeted efforts of Māori and Pacific community providers as well as other service providers and churches, who have contributed to a huge turnaround in rates of vaccination for Māori and Pacific communities. This is the kind of targeted approach that is needed to ensure that people who experience mental distress and those who experience addictions, have equitable and timely access to the vaccination.

"Only then, can we say that Aotearoa has done its best in ensuring that no one is being left behind," says Wano.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 